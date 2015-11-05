Kitsch is pleasingly distasteful. Considered by some as over the top, tacky and gaudy, kitsch is supposed to be so bad that it’s so cool! A lot of people relate to this form of art and try to add a bit of kitsch in everything, from their clothes to their bags to their homes. Kitsch doesn’t always have to be loud and it doesn’t always have to be the sole theme of the room. It works beautifully as a compliment to more sober forms around. By adding a bit of kitsch in your home, you can add a little bit of your wild personality, just in the right measure. It's a quirky little addition to your interiors; a bright little spark in the middle of all things nice that will break the monotony. Let’s take a look at some ideas for a home with that “kitschy” touch.
A colorful legendary pop star image finds his way to the lounge floor of a home. Notice the subdued colors of the wall, floor, curtains and the sofa. The star attraction of the room is definitely the rug. One can showcase the love for music and kitsch with this pop art and kitschy floor piece that will immeditely brighten up any room.
Light up the corners of a living room or lounge with tiny bright kitsch themed stools and chairs. The color stands out from the regular greys and browns around. Add just one or two pieces of furniture and see the difference it makes to the room. It will make it so much more fun, informal, inviting and cozy!
Cushions are a fun way to add some color to the room. Bright and vibrant, these particular cushions are themed around the ubiquitous
Auto Rickshaw, or a 3—wheeler public transport system in India. Very rustic and very local. Typically loud and gaudy designs but still so appealing. Cushions with the same design or around the same theme or even with similar colors but different themes go very well and can change the mood of the room instantly.
Cause a little buzz in the room with a not so pretty rug on the floor. When the beautiful monotony of the room needs to be broken, add some design disrupting rug like this one to create a ripple. It may not be for everyone though. It is slightly eccentric and for someone who does not like all things pretty. Digital technology allows designs to be easily translated from one form to another. Such rugs can be customised from abstract paintings or other wall art to rugs of desired dimensions.
Another Kitschy rug for the floor for a fun informal look. Can be used in any room, be it the living room, lounge or the bedroom. Decorate the entire area around it with contrasting or similar colors as per the level of
kitschiness needed. When the room is soberly themed and there's only one kitschy item, it usually is the brightest spot in the room and can be showcased well.
Add a quirky wall art piece in a sophisticated living room and it completely changes the character of the room. One might expect a classic painting in a formal setting, but with a kitschy wall art in the frame, one can disrupt the sober settings; so much more interesting and intriguing than a Mona Lisa !
Bollywood is such an intrinsic part of the Indian culture. Flaunt your love for the cinemas and kitsch with these colourful coasters. Bright and vibrant, they showcase a side of the owner's personality out there. They are so much more interesting than the plain old coasters, a sure shot conversation starter at the house party!
Contrast the sober theme of the bedroom with kitsch bedspread and pillow covers. Bed is the biggest furniture of any bedroom and a simple change in the bedding can make so much difference to the look. Supremely bright bedspreads and pillow covers can be used in contrast with the mild and subdued colors of the wall and curtains to create a perfect blend. Take care of not going over the top with bright designs everywhere in the room, unless you can handle the onslaught of colors from all over!
The bedspread is created by the Jaipur based Fatfatiya Design. Have alook at thier entire range of kitsch home items.
The ubiquitous Rickshaw finds its place once again as kitsch wall art. Quirky text adds a zing to the digital picture. Notice the fluorescent colors and a real life picture instead of a drawing. Add to that the words in Devanagari script that add such a cool desi flavour to an otherwise dull image.
Clean and clutter free design blends with a bright digital image of Mata Hari in the study room. So unexpected, yet so beautiful. A perfect blend of contrasting colors and themes, kitsch finds it way in the form of a classic image of an iconic personality. Nothing seems out of place even though the contrast is so evident.
