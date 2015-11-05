A Bit Of Kitsch In Your Home

Contrast the sober theme of the bedroom with kitsch bedspread and pillow covers. Bed is the biggest furniture of any bedroom and a simple change in the bedding can make so much difference to the look. Supremely bright bedspreads and pillow covers can be used in contrast with the mild and subdued colors of the wall and curtains to create a perfect blend. Take care of not going over the top with bright designs everywhere in the room, unless you can handle the onslaught of colors from all over!

The bedspread is created by the Jaipur based Fatfatiya Design. Have alook at thier entire range of kitsch home items.