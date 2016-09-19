18 ways to decorate with colourful tiles

Colour adds beauty to a home’s interiors, making it bright, cheerful and aesthetically pleasing. Most people use wall paint or furnishings to bring colour into their homes, but have you ever considered using tiles?
From wall tiles in bathrooms and kitchens, flooring tile carpets in living rooms to tile art on walls, we’ve picked 18 inspiring ideas that you can use in your home.
When a mix of beautiful printed tiles is laid on a living room floor, not much else is required to add a bright ambiance to the room, as this home demonstrates.
In this kitchen, while the red countertops are stunningly bright, the melange of geometric patterned tiles gives a quilted effect to the backsplash area. In addition to providing a maintenance-free feature to the kitchen, it also effortlessly ties together the bright red counter and the white cabinetry.
In a small bathroom, rather than going the all-white route, adding strips of bright green lends a refreshing touch, transforming the walls from plain to memorable.
Another trick for distracting from the lack of space in a small bathroom is to use colourful tile mosaic on the walls. The wave pattern in this tiny bath adds an artistic touch that enhances the ambiance.
Bright-coloured mosaic tiling is also a great option for breaking up the monotony in a black and white kitchen.
Printed tiles with fish motifs are perfect for an en suite bathroom in a kid’s room with an under-sea theme such as Little Mermaid or Finding Nemo.
A modern kitchen can get a rustic touch with beautiful patterned tiles that add brightness and colour to the walls.
In a kitchen with bright cabinets, instead of using dark coloured flooring that makes the area look gloomy, floral printed floor tiling lifts the ambiance, making it more cheerful.
In a small dining room with a classic style, the use of coloured floor tiles laid like a carpet under the dining table adds sophistication to the room.
Adding depth is a great way to make a small room appear larger. The three-dimensional geometric print on the wall tiles in this tiny bath tricks the eyes into making the wall look farther than it is.
In a kitchen, a patch of colourful tiles above the stove helps to protect the wall from splashes of grease and gravy. It also adds an eye-catching design element.
A colourful carpet of tiles in the entrance way or patio of your home acts as a maintenance-free door mat that is welcoming and practical as it’s easy to scrub clean.
Creating a wall mural using a patchwork of printed tiles in different hues is an effective trick for distracting from the narrowness of a room. It works well in this bath and is just as likely to enhance the look of a narrow corridor or passageway.
If a painting that matches or contrasts the colour scheme of a room is hard to come by, framing a set of gorgeous handcrafted tiles can create a lovely piece of wall art.
In an outdoor bar area, the use of a few colourful wall tiles on the exterior walls or pillars introduces a lovely decorative element that adds a stunning element to the space.
Some tiles are so beautiful that they can replace framed art or photographs to make the walls in a home more stunning.
Outdoor areas benefit from the use of wall art, but it’s always a challenge to find the right painting that looks good and can withstand the natural elements. A clever alternative is to display a collection of stunning tiles on the wall, like in this home.
Using colourful hand painted flooring tiles in a veranda or patio works well an easy-to-clean carpet that adds beauty to the area.
