18 ways to decorate with colourful tiles

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Ceramic Wall Art Tiles based on Suzani Fabrics from Uzbekistan, Gvega Ceramica Gvega Ceramica Dining roomAccessories & decoration Ceramic Turquoise
Colour adds beauty to a home’s interiors, making it bright, cheerful and aesthetically pleasing. Most people use wall paint or furnishings to bring colour into their homes, but have you ever considered using tiles?

From wall tiles in bathrooms and kitchens, flooring tile carpets in living rooms to tile art on walls, we’ve picked 18 inspiring ideas that you can use in your home.

​Patchwork carpet

When a mix of beautiful printed tiles is laid on a living room floor, not much else is required to add a bright ambiance to the room, as this home demonstrates.

​Quilt cover

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
In this kitchen, while the red countertops are stunningly bright, the melange of geometric patterned tiles gives a quilted effect to the backsplash area. In addition to providing a maintenance-free feature to the kitchen, it also effortlessly ties together the bright red counter and the white cabinetry.

​Refreshing bath

homify Modern bathroom Tiles Green
In a small bathroom, rather than going the all-white route, adding strips of bright green lends a refreshing touch, transforming the walls from plain to memorable.

​Making waves

Dr varia residence, Tameer studio Tameer studio Modern bathroom
Another trick for distracting from the lack of space in a small bathroom is to use colourful tile mosaic on the walls. The wave pattern in this tiny bath adds an artistic touch that enhances the ambiance.

​Mosaic in the kitchen

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Minimalist kitchen Ceramic Red
Bright-coloured mosaic tiling is also a great option for breaking up the monotony in a black and white kitchen.

​Sea-themed bathroom

Fish and starfish tiles Reptile tiles & ceramics Walls & flooringTiles
Printed tiles with fish motifs are perfect for an en suite bathroom in a kid’s room with an under-sea theme such as Little Mermaid or Finding Nemo.


​Rustic wall art

Colourful industrial Hallwood Furniture Industrial style kitchen
A modern kitchen can get a rustic touch with beautiful patterned tiles that add brightness and colour to the walls.

​Floral flooring

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Eclectic style kitchen
In a kitchen with bright cabinets, instead of using dark coloured flooring that makes the area look gloomy, floral printed floor tiling lifts the ambiance, making it more cheerful.

​Classic dining

Pavimenti Liberty Cementine,graniglie di marmo e non solo , TOMASELLO SRL PAVIMENTI D'EPOCA REALIZZATI OGGI TOMASELLO SRL PAVIMENTI D'EPOCA REALIZZATI OGGI Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Tiles
In a small dining room with a classic style, the use of coloured floor tiles laid like a carpet under the dining table adds sophistication to the room.

​Pop-out design

Realisaties, Den Ouden Tegel Den Ouden Tegel Modern walls & floors Tiles
Adding depth is a great way to make a small room appear larger. The three-dimensional geometric print on the wall tiles in this tiny bath tricks the eyes into making the wall look farther than it is.

​Decorative splashguard

the joy of cooking, José den Hartog José den Hartog Eclectic style kitchen
In a kitchen, a patch of colourful tiles above the stove helps to protect the wall from splashes of grease and gravy. It also adds an eye-catching design element.

​Welcome mat

Ceramica , La Fleche Design La Fleche Design Garden Accessories & decoration Ceramic
A colourful carpet of tiles in the entrance way or patio of your home acts as a maintenance-free door mat that is welcoming and practical as it’s easy to scrub clean.

​Mural in the bath

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Creating a wall mural using a patchwork of printed tiles in different hues is an effective trick for distracting from the narrowness of a room. It works well in this bath and is just as likely to enhance the look of a narrow corridor or passageway.

​Turquoise in a frame

A framed group of our Suzani fabric inspired Wall Art Tiles Gvega Ceramica Living roomAccessories & decoration Ceramic Turquoise
If a painting that matches or contrasts the colour scheme of a room is hard to come by, framing a set of gorgeous handcrafted tiles can create a lovely piece of wall art.

​Outdoor ornaments

A splash of colour for a home BBQ Gvega Ceramica Garden Accessories & decoration Ceramic Turquoise
In an outdoor bar area, the use of a few colourful wall tiles on the exterior walls or pillars introduces a lovely decorative element that adds a stunning element to the space.

​Wall hangings

Simple but effective Gvega Ceramica Dining roomAccessories & decoration Ceramic Turquoise
Some tiles are so beautiful that they can replace framed art or photographs to make the walls in a home more stunning.

​Terrace art

A perfect colour combination Gvega Ceramica Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Ceramic Turquoise
Outdoor areas benefit from the use of wall art, but it’s always a challenge to find the right painting that looks good and can withstand the natural elements. A clever alternative is to display a collection of stunning tiles on the wall, like in this home.

​Weather-proof carpet

Terrace Ansari Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Using colourful hand painted flooring tiles in a veranda or patio works well an easy-to-clean carpet that adds beauty to the area.

For more ideas on using colourful furniture in your home, visit this ideabook.

A Joyful Villa in Hyderabad that Has it All
How would you use colourful tiles in your home? Comment below to let us know.


