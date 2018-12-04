10 Best diwan bed designs for Indian homes

Diwans are a popular piece of furniture in Indian homes because of their versatility. During the day, they offer comfortable seating for putting up one's feet and lounging. At night, or for a daytime nap, they provide a makeshift bed for resting.

While they are considered a part of traditional furniture and can be found even in old palaces, they are a great space saving option in a modern apartment. In this ideabook, we’ve put together a selection of 10 of the best diwan bed designs for Indian homes.