10 Best diwan bed designs for Indian homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Divan TANTRA, Divan TANTRA Divan TANTRA Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loading admin actions …

Diwans are a popular piece of furniture in Indian homes because of their versatility. During the day, they offer comfortable seating for putting up one's feet and lounging. At night, or for a daytime nap, they provide a makeshift bed for resting.

While they are considered a part of traditional furniture and can be found even in old palaces, they are a great space saving option in a modern apartment. In this ideabook, we’ve put together a selection of 10 of the best diwan bed designs for Indian homes.

1.​Modular diwan

Divano WISH, Romeo Orsi Romeo Orsi Living roomSofas & armchairs
Romeo Orsi

Romeo Orsi
Romeo Orsi
Romeo Orsi

In modern apartments, modular furniture presents a great way to play around with the room layout. This modular diwan set can turn into a double bed, or used separately, it can also provide twin beds or a single bed.

2.​Sleep on the couch

FUTONART, FUTONART FUTONART BedroomSofas & chaise longue
FUTONART

FUTONART
FUTONART
FUTONART

This diwan bed is perfect for a small studio apartment. Cushions placed against the wall make it a comfortable sofa by day. It’s also narrower than the traditional box shaped diwans, making it a great space saver in a tiny home.

3.​Power nap station

Daughters Room Navmiti Designs Modern style bedroom
Navmiti Designs

Daughters Room

Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs

In a home office or study, a diwan bed provides seating space for visitors. Additionally, it’s a great place to get some shut-eye for refreshing oneself in the midst of a busy workday.

4.​Low bed in kid’s room

Caravan Divan Toddler Bed Bebemoda Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Bebemoda

Caravan Divan Toddler Bed

Bebemoda
Bebemoda
Bebemoda

A low diwan is a great design option for a child’s room. It can be used as a seating area while playing, and at night, it becomes a bed that is kid-friendly as it isn’t too high above the floor.

5.​Window seating

House in Pune, The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Living roomSofas & armchairs
The Orange Lane

House in Pune

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

A diwan near the window is a perfect spot to sit and watch the world go by during the day. At night, or for an afternoon nap, it’s a well-ventilated place for resting. In this home, it makes perfect use of the alcove near the window, saving space in the process.

6.​Sculpted diwan

Divan TANTRA, Divan TANTRA Divan TANTRA Living roomSofas & armchairs
Divan TANTRA

Divan TANTRA
Divan TANTRA
Divan TANTRA

For a home with a minimalist theme, an ultra-modern diwan bed like this one makes a great lounger for a daytime nap. While it may not be the best option for a regular bed, it makes a style statement that is hard to ignore.


7.​Swinging diwan

Stylish Living Room homify Modern living room
homify

Stylish Living Room

homify
homify
homify

If you’ve ever wanted to rock yourself to sleep, then a swing-style diwan, like in this living room, is a great choice. Besides providing casual seating, it can double up as a bed to accommodate extra guests.

8.​Storage diwan

MUEBLES JUVENILES ABATIBLES, Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles. Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles. Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.

Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.
Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.
Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.

Another innovative idea for a children’s room, a diwan bed set against the wall can be used as seating during daytime play. When it’s time to sleep, the toys can be stored in the slide out drawer in the bottom.

9.​Fold down diwan

MUEBLES JUVENILES ABATIBLES, Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles. Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles. Modern style bedroom
Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.

Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.
Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.
Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.

In a study or a child’s room, a fold down diwan bed is a great space saving option. The desk top can be pulled down to make seating or a bed, as and when required. At other times, it can be folded up against the wall to keep the room spacious.

​10.Queen bed diwan

Study Room With window Seating Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Study Room With window Seating

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

In a studio apartment with an open layout, a double-width diwan provides seating for guests and converts into sleeping space at night.

For more diwan bed designs, see 8 Stylish Diwan Designs.

Which of these diwan beds is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


