10 Best diwan bed designs for Indian homes

Diwans are a popular piece of furniture in Indian homes because of their versatility. During the day, they offer comfortable seating for putting up one's feet and lounging. At night, or for a daytime nap, they provide a makeshift bed for resting.
While they are considered a part of traditional furniture and can be found even in old palaces, they are a great space saving option in a modern apartment. In this ideabook, we’ve put together a selection of 10 of the best diwan bed designs for Indian homes.
In modern apartments, modular furniture presents a great way to play around with the room layout. This modular diwan set can turn into a double bed, or used separately, it can also provide twin beds or a single bed.
This diwan bed is perfect for a small studio apartment. Cushions placed against the wall make it a comfortable sofa by day. It’s also narrower than the traditional box shaped diwans, making it a great space saver in a tiny home.
In a home office or study, a diwan bed provides seating space for visitors. Additionally, it’s a great place to get some shut-eye for refreshing oneself in the midst of a busy workday.
A low diwan is a great design option for a child’s room. It can be used as a seating area while playing, and at night, it becomes a bed that is kid-friendly as it isn’t too high above the floor.
A diwan near the window is a perfect spot to sit and watch the world go by during the day. At night, or for an afternoon nap, it’s a well-ventilated place for resting. In this home, it makes perfect use of the alcove near the window, saving space in the process.
For a home with a minimalist theme, an ultra-modern diwan bed like this one makes a great lounger for a daytime nap. While it may not be the best option for a regular bed, it makes a style statement that is hard to ignore.
If you’ve ever wanted to rock yourself to sleep, then a swing-style diwan, like in this living room, is a great choice. Besides providing casual seating, it can double up as a bed to accommodate extra guests.
Another innovative idea for a children’s room, a diwan bed set against the wall can be used as seating during daytime play. When it’s time to sleep, the toys can be stored in the slide out drawer in the bottom.
In a study or a child’s room, a fold down diwan bed is a great space saving option. The desk top can be pulled down to make seating or a bed, as and when required. At other times, it can be folded up against the wall to keep the room spacious.
In a studio apartment with an open layout, a double-width diwan provides seating for guests and converts into sleeping space at night.
For more diwan bed designs, see 8 Stylish Diwan Designs.