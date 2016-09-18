A Magnificent Modern House in Haryana

Ornately carved wooden doors open up to a remarkable courtyard which has been livened up with a generous dose of orange paint. The elegant and organic pebble bed comes with a glass top and a square embedded tray that holds the tall and lush plant.

Interesting decor accents, glorious hues, carefully chosen textures and spectacular planning, make this abode the perfect space for relishing the good things in life.