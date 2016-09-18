A Magnificent Modern House in Haryana

Today, you get to join us on the tour of a contemporary and lavish home in the historic and ancient city of Panipat in Haryana. The Plus House rendered innovatively by the architects at Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. is a geometrically inspired residence replete with stylish squares and rectangles. While the exterior sports earthy shades and varying intriguing materials for an arresting appeal, the interiors flaunt cosy and rich textures, vibrant colours, and brilliant lighting. The abode has been constructed in a way so that it enjoys openness and smart interaction of different spaces. This also helps in adequate cross-ventilation and making every corner look bright and cheerful. And the courtyard is a gorgeous organic oasis which brings nature’s goodness to the doorstep of this stylish home.
The love for geometry that this house enjoys shows clearly on its lofty and layered facade. Concrete, stone tiles, wood, and patterned glass pergola-like projections come together to form an ultramodern yet earthy building. Note the intricate “jali” work adorning the boundary wall and the gates too. What we especially love about the vibrant and inviting facade is the generous splash of orange that helps the abode to stand out from its neighbours.
Rich red and cream hues rule the stylish living area, where you can again catch a glimpse of a white panel with “jali” work. The ultramodern false ceiling, the way in which the living space opens up to the mezzanine, and the modish coffee tables, all go into making this a simple but lavish area. The wallpapered accents add visual depth to the space too.
Regal is the word that best describes this glamorous dining space glowing magically under the stunning chandelier. The dark wooden chairs have ornately carved backs which steal the show here, along with the pretty stripes on the wallpapered panels.
The stylish wooden staircase with its sleek glass balustrade gets a chirpy dose of life with the vibrant and abstract artworks on the wall. It is exciting to see how the yellows, blues, greens and reds shine under the sparkling chandelier.
Wooden, white and cleverly illuminated squares and rectangles adorn the walls and ceiling of the bar area for a dazzling appearance. Trendy stools have been arranged conveniently near the bar counter, while a couple of exciting green chairs wait with the layered coffee tables, beckoning you to sink into their plush depths.
Traditional touches meet contemporary accents in the sophisticated and soothing master bedroom. The large wooden bed flaunts patterned bedding and matching pillows, while the tall, tufted headboard makes for a cosy backrest. The seating nook comes with quirky but quaint chairs with double backs and a pretty coffee table, while a calming view of the courtyard acts as an additional attractive feature of this room. Don’t miss the old world chandelier that casts a romantic glow over the entire setting.
The siblings in this family share this colourful and spirited bedroom, which stresses on the timeless union of wood and white hues. The gleaming beds come with a joined headboard and flaunt colourful bedding which contrasts the wooden floor nicely. The study area is on a slightly raised platform, and is lined with a sleek white desk and glossy cabinets. The tall peppy green closets on either side add a playful touch to the space, while the recessed lights on the wooden frame of the false ceiling emit powerful but soothing light.
Ornately carved wooden doors open up to a remarkable courtyard which has been livened up with a generous dose of orange paint. The elegant and organic pebble bed comes with a glass top and a square embedded tray that holds the tall and lush plant.
Interesting decor accents, glorious hues, carefully chosen textures and spectacular planning, make this abode the perfect space for relishing the good things in life. For more ideas, take another tour - An Elegant Grand Mumbai Villa.