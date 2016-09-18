A Grand and Breathtaking family Home in Pune

When money is no object, embracing a lavish lifestyle becomes a piece of cake. But a luxurious house needs generous dollops of the right aesthetic touches besides money to emerge as a dream home. And that is exactly what you will get to experience with this opulent and unique Lunavat Residence in Pune, a city where open green spaces and pleasant weather attract tourists seeking serenity. Spacious rooms, gorgeous textures, thoughtful decor schemes, and trendy accents make this abode one of a kind. Random splashes of vibrant hues will thrill you here, while the kid’s bedroom will transport you to the fun-filled days of your childhood. Keep an eye out for the stunning mezzanine and terrace too. The architects at Archtype have really added a feather in their cap with this home.
Lavish use of natural wood on the floor and walls make this seating area delightfully cosy and inviting. The sleek couches seem to float, thanks to their wall-mounted wooden platforms, while the chic coffee table holds the look together. A brilliantly illuminated sleek niche offers great scope for displaying artefacts, while the sheer drapes contribute to a dreamy atmosphere here.
The dark blue armchairs add a dash of vibrant pizzazz to this luxurious living space, along with the chic coffee table and the pretty vase. The red wall panel holding artefacts join the party of colours here too, while the white sofas and ottomans balance the overall look nicely. Large mirrors almost entirely line a wall for a glamorous touch and make this area look larger than it is. The bold red niche at the far end of the dining space also reflects the love for vibrancy that the living space projects. Now let the gleaming marble floor take you to the dining space which has been cleverly demarcated from the living area with the help of a sleek slatted frame.
A long and sleek white table takes the centre stage in the minimalistic but elegant dining space. The chairs surrounding the table are distinctly vintage in style and go well with the grand candleholder on the table. The black and white artworks on the wall and the large vase holding fresh flowers lend additional visual appeal here.
The bed promises countless hours of relaxation and dreamy indulgence with its pretty patterned cushions and duvet. And the headboard is a majestic affair duly complemented by the vintage style side tables. But what impressed us instantly are the cocoon-like armchair and the telescope which lets you stargaze and lose yourself in the vast expanse of the universe. The wooden floor fills the bedroom with cosy warmth, while the sheer drapes and soothing lights make for a romantic atmosphere here.
The kid’s bedroom is an explosion of vibrant hues and a smart space to sleep, relax, play as well as study. Delicate floral patterns on the window screens and the lively tree mural opposite the bed cheer up the white environs. The sleek white bench with its hot pink seat and the snazzy shelf adorned with soft toys and photos offer a playful environment where comfort and happiness rule supreme.
The wooden floor of the sleek mezzanine has been complemented beautifully by the white drapes with blue stripes. And the cluster of glamorous pendant lamps shines over the setting, while the light passes through the glass balustrades for a dazzling environment. Glass doors lead you to the expansive terrace from here.
The vast terrace is lined with sober-hued tiles and offers cosy seating, thanks to the white rattan sofa and chairs. The bold red cane chair and the peppy green upholstery offer vibrant panache here, while the long wooden shade lends a dash of earthiness. A smart mix of ground, recessed and sconce lights create a soothing and refreshing ambiance here.
The serene beige bathroom is a spacious affair, where glass doors for the shower enhance the feeling of openness. The massive window allows you to soak in the view outside, and also allows sunlight to flood the space for a cheery feel. Smooth surfaces, a floating counter, modish sanitary wares and minimalistic fixtures make for an elegant and classy bathroom. A simple open shelf on the right of the basin caters to storage needs efficiently.
The trendy and gleaming kitchen is a smart space filled with sleek cabinets and shelves to cater to every possible storage need. The sober hues here liven up, thanks to the dashes of yellow and red and the glamorous pendant lights. Ultramodern appliances add an edgy look to the place, while a large window invites tons of sunlight inside.
Hope this glamorous home tour inspired you for your own project too. Check out another home tour for more inspiration - An Apartment fit for the Lifestyle in Delhi.