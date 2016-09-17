A Pune Apartment that is the Talk of the Town

Glossy black marble with beautiful veins adorns the floor and walls of the spacious and opulent bathroom. A large mirror and sleek glass for the shower enclosure ensure that the feeling of bright openness is not hampered. And minimalistic fixtures couple with white modish sanitary wares for a contemporary yet elegant look here.

A sharp sense of unique aesthetics and love for ultramodern luxury make this Pune home a sight for sore eyes! Take another tour for more ideas - A Unique 4 Bedroom Bangalore Home.