A Pune Apartment that is the Talk of the Town

The peaceful city of Pune in Maharashtra boasts of a rich historical background and open green spaces which attract vacationers who are looking for quiet and respite from the bustle of crowded metropolitan hubs. And it is in this city that the talented architects at Archtype used their creativity and vision to render a lavish home which oozes with good taste and unique charm. Unique decorative accents, enticing pattern plays, rich and elegant hues, and sleek, gleaming surfaces make this a glamorous residence where aesthetic pleasure walks hand in hand with comfort. The vast, airy balcony and the massive windows that this apartment enjoys are truly inspiring.
The creamy white marble flooring and the panelled false ceiling reach heights of grandeur with the opulent and plush sofas, the sensuously curvy yellow armchairs, the sleek coffee table and the sheer drapes hugging the large glass doors. A dark rug, bunches of fresh flowers and pretty artefacts pull the enticing look of the living space together. But what took our breath away is the unique and customised dark wall panel which flaunts the beauty of chandeliers in an arty way. A quirky mirror on the wall next to it jazzes up the setting here, along with the classy lantern.
The sleek and trendy dining area steals the show with its uniquely patterned false ceiling and the futuristic pendant light. Also note how the same pattern of the ceiling has been mimicked by the wooden base of the dining table just under the glass top. The chairs offer comfy seating and stand on slim but sturdy legs. The quirky wall clock catches the eye too, and glass doors open up this area to the balcony, bringing in oodles of natural light and fresh air.
The glamour quotient of the dining space is a direct result of the large mirrors that create a dazzling wall of reflection here. This stunning mirrored wall also makes the apartment appear more open and spacious, while a trendy shelving unit separates the living room subtly from the dining on another side.
The large and airy balcony with its curvy contour attracts with its cream and white environs, and smart glass and chrome balustrade. Trendy rattan furniture loaded with soft cushions offer ample scope for relaxation here, while quirky sculptures and floral wall decor ensure aesthetic delight. A lush potted plant brings in a whiff of nature to this otherwise highly urban space.
A dash of bold red on the kitchen island jazzes up the grey and white environs of the smart and gleaming kitchen. Sleek cabinets and shiny chrome appliances come together for an extremely functional look and feel, while the U-shaped layout promises abundant ease of movement. The tall steel vase in the corner holds exotic flowers to freshen up the atmosphere, while the ceiling light is a futuristic glass and chrome affair with green bottles on it for a unique look.
The massive glass window floods the elegant bedroom with tons of natural light and makes it look expansive and airy. The dark wooden floor perfectly contrasts the white walls, the gorgeous white and silver bed, the rug, and the creamy armchair and ottoman near the window. The sheer white drapes enjoy a hint of silver too, for a glamorous and sensuous ambiance in the bedroom. In-built closets near the headboard allow the room to stay uncluttered and vast.
Glossy black marble with beautiful veins adorns the floor and walls of the spacious and opulent bathroom. A large mirror and sleek glass for the shower enclosure ensure that the feeling of bright openness is not hampered. And minimalistic fixtures couple with white modish sanitary wares for a contemporary yet elegant look here.
A sharp sense of unique aesthetics and love for ultramodern luxury make this Pune home a sight for sore eyes!