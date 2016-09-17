10 prefabricated homes you'll die for

Prefabricated homes are a popular trend worldwide because of the short time with which they can be completed as well as the practicality of their design and their energy efficient features. While earlier the available choices of prefab homes were limited to a few, nowadays, you can find gorgeous designs that might make you want to opt for one instead of going through the long-drawn process of constructing a home.

In this ideabook, we’ve picked 10 of the best prefab home designs that we have come across.