Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 prefabricated homes you'll die for

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Casa GG, Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Modern study/office
Loading admin actions …

Prefabricated homes are a popular trend worldwide because of the short time with which they can be completed as well as the practicality of their design and their energy efficient features. While earlier the available choices of prefab homes were limited to a few, nowadays, you can find gorgeous designs that might make you want to opt for one instead of going through the long-drawn process of constructing a home.

In this ideabook, we’ve picked 10 of the best prefab home designs that we have come across.

​Rural cottage

Vivienda prefabricada en Santovenia. Segovia, Ear arquitectura Ear arquitectura Houses
Ear arquitectura

Ear arquitectura
Ear arquitectura
Ear arquitectura

Besides providing a low-cost housing option, this design stands out because of its simple design that takes into account the local weather conditions. The tiled roof and the colourful façade make it blend with the other houses in the neighbourhood.

​Building blocks

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Modern houses
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

In this wooden prefab home, the use of cement blocks for the foundation sets the home higher than ground level and not only provides easy drainage of rainwater, but also facilitates insulation.

​Pallet shell

Casa Manifiesto, James & Mau Arquitectura James & Mau Arquitectura
James &amp; Mau Arquitectura

James & Mau Arquitectura
James &amp; Mau Arquitectura
James & Mau Arquitectura

An interesting design that uses upcycled wooden pallets on the exterior walls, the construction of this home is easy and cost effective. Additionally, the placement of windows within the structure fills the interiors with natural light.

​Minimalist cabin

Casa GG, Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Modern study/office
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Casa GG

Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

While wooden cabins are not uncommon, this prefab one is stunning because of its minimalist design that incorporates sliding glass windows that bring in natural light and frame the beautiful scenery outdoors. The feature that we love the most is the built-in book shelf!

​Cubic structure

Rear MZO TARR Architects Modern houses
MZO TARR Architects

Rear

MZO TARR Architects
MZO TARR Architects
MZO TARR Architects

The cube design of this double-storey home is perfect for a family as it is spacious. The glass sliding doors and windows present views of the manicured greenery outdoors.

​Rustic appeal

Avanti Collection (15mm), Kährs Parkett Deutschland Kährs Parkett Deutschland Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

Another wooden prefab home, this one is different because of its rustic design, featuring unpolished wooden floors. The shabby chic furnishings and accessories add to the ambiance, but the best part of the design is that it invites in natural light to add to the warmth and cosiness indoors.


​Countryside barn

Wohnzimmer mit Kährs Parkett, Kährs Parkett Deutschland Kährs Parkett Deutschland Mediterranean style living room
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

The structure of this prefab home is reminiscent of a large and airy Mediterranean barn. It makes the most of its high ceiling with windows high on the walls, besides French windows running along the bottom half of all four sides. The lovely wooden flooring and furniture as well as the open-plan design creates a cosy setting. The beautiful grand piano adds a classy touch to the ambiance.

​Steel structure

CASA ROBER, JAARQ JAARQ Modern houses
JAARQ

JAARQ
JAARQ
JAARQ

This industrial cabin stands out because of its unique design that features black metal sheets as well as the irregular structure. It’s eye-catching!

​Framed landscape

Casa 205, HARQUITECTES HARQUITECTES Mediterranean style houses
HARQUITECTES

HARQUITECTES
HARQUITECTES
HARQUITECTES

When you have a property with a stunning view, a wooden prefab home with large windows that frame the scenery is a perfect option.

​Skinny model

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern houses
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

Our final choice is this unusual double-storey prefab home in Japan. Its minimalist design uses straight lines but in a narrow proportion that makes it unique when viewed from the street. It’s perfectly suited for the plot on which it is located, and while it is compact, it manages to include all the essential features that one would expect from a small family home.

For another beautiful option, look at the ideabook - Stunning prefab home by the river.

A Pune Apartment that is the Talk of the Town
Which of these prefab homes would you like to own? Respond in the comments to let us know.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks