10 prefabricated homes you'll die for

Prefabricated homes are a popular trend worldwide because of the short time with which they can be completed as well as the practicality of their design and their energy efficient features. While earlier the available choices of prefab homes were limited to a few, nowadays, you can find gorgeous designs that might make you want to opt for one instead of going through the long-drawn process of constructing a home.
In this ideabook, we’ve picked 10 of the best prefab home designs that we have come across.
Besides providing a low-cost housing option, this design stands out because of its simple design that takes into account the local weather conditions. The tiled roof and the colourful façade make it blend with the other houses in the neighbourhood.
In this wooden prefab home, the use of cement blocks for the foundation sets the home higher than ground level and not only provides easy drainage of rainwater, but also facilitates insulation.
An interesting design that uses upcycled wooden pallets on the exterior walls, the construction of this home is easy and cost effective. Additionally, the placement of windows within the structure fills the interiors with natural light.
While wooden cabins are not uncommon, this prefab one is stunning because of its minimalist design that incorporates sliding glass windows that bring in natural light and frame the beautiful scenery outdoors. The feature that we love the most is the built-in book shelf!
The cube design of this double-storey home is perfect for a family as it is spacious. The glass sliding doors and windows present views of the manicured greenery outdoors.
Another wooden prefab home, this one is different because of its rustic design, featuring unpolished wooden floors. The shabby chic furnishings and accessories add to the ambiance, but the best part of the design is that it invites in natural light to add to the warmth and cosiness indoors.
The structure of this prefab home is reminiscent of a large and airy Mediterranean barn. It makes the most of its high ceiling with windows high on the walls, besides French windows running along the bottom half of all four sides. The lovely wooden flooring and furniture as well as the open-plan design creates a cosy setting. The beautiful grand piano adds a classy touch to the ambiance.
This industrial cabin stands out because of its unique design that features black metal sheets as well as the irregular structure. It’s eye-catching!
When you have a property with a stunning view, a wooden prefab home with large windows that frame the scenery is a perfect option.
Our final choice is this unusual double-storey prefab home in Japan. Its minimalist design uses straight lines but in a narrow proportion that makes it unique when viewed from the street. It’s perfectly suited for the plot on which it is located, and while it is compact, it manages to include all the essential features that one would expect from a small family home.
