A tasteful Indian house with a peaceful charm

This is the passage that leads to the airy and sunny third floor terrace of the home. A short flight of floating wooden steps takes you to the terrace, but aesthetic detailing catches your eye on the way. For instance, the sleek sideboard on the left offers storage behind its chic wooden doors and its marble top helps in displaying artefacts. The artwork above it is especially riveting with its mix of colours and textures, while the trendy lamp above it glows at night for a soothing setting. The slatted wooden structure overhead allows the free flow of light and air in this passage, and the verdant potted palm reminds you that there is nothing as refreshing as nature.

Simple but elegant accents, attractive play of colours and textures, and a stunning terrace help this house shine like a star in the design world.