A tasteful Indian house with a peaceful charm

Mylapore is a culturally rich neighbourhood in the southern part of Chennai, an Indian city where temples, traditional homes and lush greenery draw countless tourists every year. And this residence in Mylapore is a multi-storeyed modern affair that gorgeously blends tradition with contemporary accents. Simple but elegant textures and colours dominate every room here, while random pops of vibrant hues charm the eye here and there. But what you should especially watch out for is the Zen terrace on the second floor of this home, which stuns onlookers with its green touches and aesthetic tranquillity. Read on to find out more about this abode rendered by the architects at Uncut Design Lab.
Wood and pristine white hues come together to create the stunning second floor terrace in this abode. A wooden staircase on the left leads to the sleek white steps which merge gradually with the slatted floor here; while a pergola overhead contributes to the picturesque look. A grey textured stone panel forms the backdrop for the calm statue of the Buddha, and lush potted plants help the home to embrace natural beauty generously. A wooden rocking chair and a sleek strip of white pebbles on the left complete the Zen-like appearance of the terrace.
The towering white building gets a generous dose of fashion high with the dull red projections below each bay window. The shingles lining the shade of the porch and the portion which is just below the rooftop terrace lends additional charm to the facade too. We also love the texture play that comes through the slatted wooden gate and the grey stone boundary wall of the property.
The ornate floral pattern on the chaise lounge in the living area adds a regal touch to the otherwise simple space. With shimmering drapes in the background, and beige couches with red cushions for additional seating, this space stands out owing to its subtle lavishness. Stone and wood come together in sleek doses to create a fashionable coffee table, while the creamy environs accentuate the feeling of spaciousness.
The decorative wall panel that holds the entertainment unit comprises of a gleaming coppery brown frame holding a delicately patterned grey panel, and a sleek storage unit. Silver candleholders and a pretty stone vase on the floor cater to the aesthetic appeal here. We also love the traditional armchair with its plush red upholstery, the chic stool, and the false ceiling with a decorative panel that holds bell-like baubles.
The wooden panel on the ceiling which we saw in the living area with bell-like baubles hanging from it, adorns the dining space too. A glass-topped table takes the centre stage here and is surrounded by trendy chairs for a tasteful look. The glass cabinets hold crockery and artefacts for an aesthetic touch, while tall windows bring in oodles of light.
The daughter’s bedroom is a vibrant and cheerful space with patterned bedding, and pink and yellow shades at the bay window. Glossy white furniture contrasts the wooden floor nicely, and looks very futuristic. The sleek and low window seat especially promises hours of undisturbed leisure with its colourful bunch of cushions, while white globular pendant lamps lend a dreamy feel to the space.
This is the passage that leads to the airy and sunny third floor terrace of the home. A short flight of floating wooden steps takes you to the terrace, but aesthetic detailing catches your eye on the way. For instance, the sleek sideboard on the left offers storage behind its chic wooden doors and its marble top helps in displaying artefacts. The artwork above it is especially riveting with its mix of colours and textures, while the trendy lamp above it glows at night for a soothing setting. The slatted wooden structure overhead allows the free flow of light and air in this passage, and the verdant potted palm reminds you that there is nothing as refreshing as nature.
Simple but elegant accents, attractive play of colours and textures, and a stunning terrace help this house shine like a star in the design world.