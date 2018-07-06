A lavish and well designed home in Ahmedabad

Designing a lavish residence with elaborate floor space is as challenging as decorating a small apartment but professionals HGCG Architects have lived up to clients’ expectations by creating a vibrant home with perfect combination of modern and traditional elements. Each section of the beautiful home at Iskon Platinum in Ahmadabad has been designed with a deep sense of color and architectural beauty.

While the children’s rooms are colorful and vibrant, the areas frequented by adults are elegant and minimalist. To increase its style quotient, the home is filled with unique art objects, warm colors and aesthetically pleasing furnishings that compliment natural and artificial light. Let us take you on a detailed tour of the house to better appreciate the heady mix of imagination and practical knowledge of color, art and decor.