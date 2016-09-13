The Tour of Home in Bangalore with Exciting Ceilings

Today, we are going to take you on a tour of a Banglore house constructed to bring love and togetherness in the family. The high ceiling, fairy tale kid’s room, and the master bedroom is something we all wish to have. So, without wasting any time, let’s take a look at this villa.
Enter the house and it will open into a huge living space with a dark gray colored couch. There is enough room for guests in this living room, plus this space is also suitable from the point of versatility.
Even the curtains match well with the color of the couch and the white tone of the wall and ceiling. Next to the couch is an idol of Radhe Krishna to bring positivity into the house.
The entire focus in this home theater is the vibrant lighting. To add to the drama, the room is filled with blue, red, and yellow lights. Space is big enough for the entire family to get cozy while watching a movie. Grab some popcorn and you can surely spend some quality time with your family in there.
The master bedroom of the villa is created with an essence of the entire house in mind. The false ceilings are embedded with soft and twinkling lights all over. The wooden master bed stands in the middle of the room, giving an upfront look to the interior.
Designed especially for the comfort of the elderly, this place holds true old world charm with a mix of contemporary style. The black bed is going well with the white interior and printed curtains. On the front of the bed lies a small dressing table with a soft toy situated on it. No doubt kids will love to explore this room for the sake of this toy.
Made exclusively for little girls, this room is more like a fairy tale where everything appears to be perfect. The room is painted with the shades of pink and green, with the closets, study table, and even the bed are beautifully made out of pink.
The tiny closets are just adorable to have in the room with a little teddy bear placed on it. The home architects have created false ceiling of the house and it is beautifully illuminated with the warm white palette.
Again the sharp pink color of the ceilings and the wall is capturing all the attention. The combination of white and pink works well in this bedroom and what you can’t ignore about this room is the modular head with a ceiling fan. Give it a quick glimpse and you will discover that even the fan is printed with images of Mickey and Mini Mouse. In total, this is no less than a fairy world for the kids.
For the master chef of the house, this place is truly awesome. Spacious with all the gadgets nicely aligned and yes, we can't ignore the kitchen island for the recipe wrap up. It's again a fair combination of dark gray and white. While the closets are done in a wooden texture, the countertops are covered in glossy marbles. With the nicely done, closets you can hardly see the mess of jars and dishes that a kitchen usually holds.
We call it the PlayStation, but this open space can be utilized for multiple purposes. The kids can play here and the elders can grab their favorite novel from the book rack aligned to the wall. The false ceiling up here is once more able to gain the attention of the visitors.
