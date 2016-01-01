Wall decorations that enhance your home

Thai puppets have been famous since they first started appearing in National Geographic magazines several years ago. Though the original ones are made of animal hide, this ornate wall decoration is made of brass and has been put within a wooden frame to appear as if it has been framed. To give it an authentic touch the puppet's threads hang in an artistic manner from the frame's edge. Every part of the puppet's costume, armor and jewellery has been painstakingly etched into the metal and hand painted in vivid earthy colors for authenticity. A true piece of art to display in the dining area or over a work table.

For more ideas on wall decorations look through our designs here.