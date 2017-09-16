Your browser is out-of-date.

18 ways to improve your home with a very small budget

Sunita Vellapally
date 2017-09-16
Everyone likes to have their home look like it belongs in a magazine, but usually, a budget stands in the way of getting that much-sought-after posh look. While it might not be possible to transform your entire home, adding a few luxury touches can make it feel fancier.

We’ve picked 18 ideas that you can work with on a very small budget to give your home a more luxurious look.

1.Wall niches

Newtown Project, Creazione Interiors Creazione Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration
With plasterboard and spotlighting, you can create wall niches that transform the walls of your home. You don’t have to spend on finding artefacts for the niches. A bright coat of paint works just as well.

2.A terrarium

Terrariums, Your Green Canvas Your Green Canvas Interior landscaping Green
Of course, you don’t have to spend a lot to buy a designer terrarium. We’re talking about D-I-Y. All you need is a flat ceramic plate or bowl and a glass top. Add a few succulents, and you have a classy accessory.

3.​An elegant chandelier

Mehra Residence, StudioEzube StudioEzube Living roomFireplaces & accessories Flax/Linen Beige
If you have the budget for just one fancy element, splurge on an elegant chandelier for your living room. Alternatively, browse through second hand deals online or in thrift stores to find an old one that you can refurbish cheaply.

4.A fancy headboard

Mehra Residence, StudioEzube StudioEzube BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
An MDF board frame with quilted upholstery can create a sophisticated headboard for your bed and take the luxury quotient of your bedroom up a few notches.

5.​Gold partitions

homify Modern living room
CNC partitions aren’t too expensive, but if you want to make them look more luxurious, spray paint them in gold to make your rooms look richer.

6.​Designer mirrors

Customized Glass LED Work, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Innovate Interiors & Fabricators ArtworkOther artistic objects
We don’t mean the very expensive mirrors with fancy frames created or custom-made by designers. Even a few little cut out patterns that let the backlighting shine through can add a designer touch to a frameless mirror in the bathroom.


7.​Lacquered frames

The Fair Lady Designer Boutique , Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Dressing roomAccessories & decoration Wood White
Paint the frames of mirrors or paintings in a gold lacquered finish to give your rooms a luxury facelift.

8.​Tea lights

Milano T-Light Holder Designmint Interior landscaping Iron/Steel
Place beaded tea light holders on your sideboards or centre table to create some lovely shadow play that makes the setting look fancier. Alternatively, you can make your own tea light wall art, like this one, using wall-mounted embroidery frames with tea lights stuck at the bottom.

9.​Refurbish old furniture

RESIDENTIAL, QBOID DESIGN HOUSE QBOID DESIGN HOUSE Living roomSofas & armchairs
Don’t throw out your old furniture! Give it a luxury finish with gold or bronze paint and upholster it with rich velvet or chenille to make it plush.

10.​Gold bead curtains

Topaz Leaf Bead Curtain, Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures ArtworkOther artistic objects
A shimmer of gold hanging down from the ceiling can add glitz and glamour to your living room. Bead curtains are affordable and easy to find. If you can’t find gold, other metallic colours such as silver or bronze will work too.

​11.Decorate with a Buddha bust

True Home, SPACEPLUS SPACEPLUS ArtworkSculptures MDF Red
A Buddha face can elevate the ambiance of a room and give it a relaxing and luxurious feel. You can find one quite cheap in street markets that sell handicrafts.

12.Use flower arrangements

True Home, SPACEPLUS SPACEPLUS BedroomBedside tables Wood effect
Put together a bunch of flowers in a vase and place it on a side table or shelf to add an expensive touch to your home. You don’t have to buy the flowers, cutting a few from the garden will work too.

​13.Matching accessories

wash basin with lighting and mirror iSTUDIO Architecture BathroomMirrors
Even a small bathroom can get a luxury look by using coordinated bath accessories and matching hand towels, like in this home.

14.Tall curtains

Bedroom 1 Grandeur Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
If your budget doesn’t allow you to replicate the look in every room, try to drop your curtains from ceiling height at least in your living room or master bedroom to give it unmatched elegance.

15.​Bargain antiques

Rosa KNOCK ON WOOD Living roomStools & chairs Wood Brown chair,wood,interior,living room,story,hand carving,teak
When you visit second hand stores, keep an eye out for unique pieces of furniture that can be transformed to resemble an expensive antique after a fresh coat of polish and new upholstery.

16.​Layered curtains

Formal Living Room renu soni interior design Living roomSofas & armchairs
Two is better than one when it comes to curtains adding a rich look. Try to layer your curtains with a sheer and a black-out to add sophistication to your living room or bedrooms.

​17.Wine holder

Wine Bottle Holder Rin crossing KitchenKitchen utensils
Wine is always associated with luxury. Invest in an inexpensive wine holder and use it to display a bottle of wine on your sideboard to increase the sophistication in your home.

18.​Coordinated linen

Cotton Rich Sateen Sea Green Double High thread count 500TC bed Sheet with 2 pillow covers FurnishTurf BedroomTextiles Textile Turquoise
Whether it’s a table cloth with matching table mats and napkins or a bed set, coordinated linen can add style and class to your home.

For more ideas on furnishing your home inexpensively look at Furnish your apartment on a shoestring budget.

A beautiful and well-designed Delhi home
Which of these ideas will you use in your home? Share your unique tips with us.


