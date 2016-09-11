Top 5 From Last Week: Apartments from Mumbai and Delhi, Decor Mistakes and Much More!

Hello, guys! It's that time of the week again when we present you with our list of homes, decoration ideas, interiors, exteriors and everything about home renovation and construction top idea books. Just like every week, this list will present you with an insight to what is running on the minds of our readers. To summarise, the list includes an apartment from Mumbai that is sure to be looked into details, Home exterior designs from Delhi that can help you decide one for yourself, common mistakes that we often overlook during decorations, small space separation ideas and another small sized apartment from Thane.
They all distinct and they all are made for different tastes of the readers and homeowners. We are sure that you too will get some good ideas and inspiration from these idea books.
This ideabook is a complete guide on a fashionable residential apartment from Mumbai that looks beautiful from every nook and corner. Blending superb interior decor with some chic and luxury designing, the home is something more than brilliant!
We were impressed by the hallway and the minibar section of the home that really stands out from the rest of the home. Yet, if you seek exclusive designing ideas for your home, then this one is a must read for you.
When you stay in a city like Delhi, then the outlook of your home essentially needs to look different and beautiful. This ideabook is a great compilation of some of the greatest facades from Delhi that are not very high on design and expenses and yet, they all look very much lively and adaptable.
If your home interiors are crucial to lay an impression on the guests, then you should not forget that your facade is the primary element that helps to welcome them. Take great care of it and read out this ideabook that shows you some off the scene home exterior designs.
Getting your home interior decoration done is a challenging and stressful job. While great care is taken while accomplishing this task, mistakes and little carelessness are inevitable, most of the times. The worst part is that a little mistake from your side often ends up soaring your eyes throughout the lifetime of that home. Most of the mistakes are made due to lack of planning and thus, it is very easy to keep them at bay if you are little precautious.
As per our study of homes from India, we bring you a list of some commonly found interior decoration mistakes that end up costing you the beauty and budget of your home. Read them here and keep them handy next time.
Space is precious when designing small sized home. And most probably, your architect will suggest you to opt for an open layout home design while creating them in order to make it look spacious and bigger. However, the problems start arising when you require a separate partition to define different areas of your home without installing a wall or room divider.
Get the solution to this tough task of separating small space without getting to install anything and at little expenses. Go through this guide from here.
This guide explores a small sized apartment from Thane and has got a really special and lagoon kind of structure from inside. Defined as a house of peace and serenity, this home has an eclectic mix of contemporary style and modern furniture with bright splashes of color in a few areas to break the monotony. Get some feasible to follow pattern design for your home through this guide and don't forget to miss us!
Stay tuned to homify for more such ideas and inspirations.