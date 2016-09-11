Top 5 From Last Week: Apartments from Mumbai and Delhi, Decor Mistakes and Much More!

Hello, guys! It's that time of the week again when we present you with our list of homes, decoration ideas, interiors, exteriors and everything about home renovation and construction top idea books. Just like every week, this list will present you with an insight to what is running on the minds of our readers. To summarise, the list includes an apartment from Mumbai that is sure to be looked into details, Home exterior designs from Delhi that can help you decide one for yourself, common mistakes that we often overlook during decorations, small space separation ideas and another small sized apartment from Thane.

They all distinct and they all are made for different tastes of the readers and homeowners. We are sure that you too will get some good ideas and inspiration from these idea books.