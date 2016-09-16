The Stunning Modern Haveli from New Delhi

The Minaret House – a true representation of techniques used while building an Indian subcontinent. The house encapsulates the rich traditional heritage of Rajasthani architecture and the building is all set to recreate the opulence of a Haveli. The client himself belong from the royal land of Rajputana, so it was quite obvious to bring the sense of that exclusive luxury in this home.
The house is all meant for reducing the energy consumption and providing comfort. The designs used in this construction focuses on constructing a climatically sound building. The habitable space of the house is located around the wind tower making it perfect and cozy. To reduce the heat gains, the window opening has been kept smaller and shaded. Look at the house in the image and you will get the true inspiration of the ancient houses where kings and queens lived lavishly.
Enter the house and you will see the almighty Lord Ganesha. The statue is carved in the front wall itself, bringing a sense of piousness. The carving on the wall and the print designs, everything is soaked in the ethnicity of Indian culture.
Positive vibes prevail the whole house and the credit can be given to this gracious entry. The floor is different from that of the interior of the house and its definitely unique.
A quick chit chat with the family or long hour gossips with guests, this drawing room is ready to entertain all sorts of sudden needs. Six master size comfy sofas are settled in the room, with one center table. The color of the room is the same as that of the kitchen area and on the ceiling of the room hangs a traditional Indian chandelier.
You are going to get a lot of vibrant colors in the living area. On the comfy couches lies the orange colored cushions that you can hold while enjoying your favorite show being displayed on the TV in front. The dining and living area of the house have been separated by colors.
Here comes the master bedroom of the house. You will feel like jumping on this king size bed. A diwan is placed on the side of the bed facing the window. The color palette of the room is subtle and maintain serenity.
It’s quite same like that of the master bedroom. The only difference we can notice here is the additional chairs placed and the floor color which is being dominated by the hues of white.
It’s a house with a royal sense, but when it comes to kids, the fun is being revived. The designers have maintained the joy factor of a kid's room by adding small beds and bean bags. There is enough of space for the kids to relax and enjoy their stay.
Look for the high ceiling of this house, it's just the way it used to be in the Rajputana houses in the early days. Below it stands a luxury dining table that can accommodate more than 8 people in one go. There is more to it as the space is big enough to make a quick arrangement for guests.
On the side of it lies the flat traditional sofas fronting an LCD. The palate remains warm, maintaining the royal touch. The floor of this dining space is filled with white marbles, giving a contrasting appearance.
