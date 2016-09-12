A Divine Indian Home with Modest but Amazing Interiors

Decorating a home is a very personal experience which every house owner indulges in even after a professional has completed designing it to their specifications. The thrill of setting up furniture, furnishings, wall-art pieces and other paraphernalia has to be experienced to describe. Whether a house is small or large, every family member attunes itself to its boundaries with the satisfaction that here is an abode that is family property.
We take you on the tour of one such beautiful house today that has been artfully decorated by Unique Designers that gives sufficient space for owners to personalize the home to their taste.
With an entire room dedicated to prayer the owners could fill the entire region with religious symbols and idols or pictures but they have decorated it in a minimalistic manner. The pink wall with yellow bells painted across it sets the mood for prayer before the marble altar set within the wide mahogany wall case. The altar for idols is spread out in three levels to provide ample space for pooja items like flowers, lamps and insense stand. Backlit shelves on both sides of the main altar are wide enough to keep both idols and small pictures bringing ethnic touch to this practical pooja area.
Like most mid sized apartments, here too an open floor plan has been applied to retain the flow of decor and have space for easy movement. The rectangular living room may be narrow but the artistic glass outlined by carved panels covering an entire wall of the room makes the region look wide and spacious. Colorful cushions are a charming contrast to solid grey sofa that is flanked on both front and rear by dark wood panels.
Dark mahogany furniture brings color and vivaciousness to this simple dining area of neutral background with limited storage capacity. The most riveting feature of this dining area is the wide set of windows stretching across the entire wall that keep this region washed with natural light. Glass fronted cabinets reflect glowing lampshades that shine like moons keeping the dining area aglow even at night.
Natural stone back splash in combination with trendy tile and black granite counter brings a stylish twist to the modern kitchen with modular cabinets. The smoked glass doors on above counter shelves makes finding essentials an easy task. The trendy modular cabinets that are a mix of timber and grey metal add style to the modern kitchen as they lack knobs and handles.
Which child can resist falling in love this cute room with colorful cushions, cupboards and warm red and white wall? The dominant color here may be red but it is not overbearing as it moves in partnership with white and blue to make a cozy region where the child can play and study with enthusiasm. Artistic motif of music streaming across the cupboard behind a colorful butterfly adds fun to the beautiful kids' room.
Most bedrooms in apartments get compromised in style and space as focus tends to be concentrated on open sections of the house like living and dining areas. We love the trendy wall decor behind the leather headrest which increases the style quotient of this cozy bedroom in partnership with floating in-wall nightstand.
