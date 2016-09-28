An Affordable 650 Sqft Apartment in Chennai Planned for a Couple

Sky high real estate prices have forced many young urban families or newly married couples to look for compact but smart establishments over the past years. And this trend is evident in the traditional yet modern Indian city of Chennai too. This 2bhk apartment created by the architects at Uncut Design Lab is spread over a modest area of 650 square feet, but packs punch in the form of space saving ideas, sleek and simple designs, sensible furnishing, and random pops of bright hues which make the home lively and charming. Tailor-made for a young couple, this abode is cosy, functional, trendy, and has provision for guests who suddenly decide to sleep over too!
By following a contemporary open plan layout, it has been possible to merge the living and dining areas cleverly in this apartment without encouraging a cramped feeling. The trick was to use transparent acrylic chairs along with the light-hued dining table which is fixed to the wall on one side. A simple beige sofa and a peppy yellow bench have been arranged around a circular and modish coffee table to entertain guests and for relaxation. The blue accent wall and the artwork liven up the primarily creamy white interiors, without compromising the feeling of spaciousness.
A sleek wall features a gleaming panel to hold the TV and a floating shelf in the living area. On the left lies the compact but modular kitchen, and on the right you will find the study room and a narrow corridor that leads to the bedroom. Evidently, space has been utilised optimally to accommodate all necessary functional areas. Also, don’t miss how a large mirror in the passage enhances the bright and roomy feel of the apartment.
Gleaming white hues dominate the small but smartly designed kitchen, which is armed with sleek cabinets and clever niches to house all crockery, cutlery and appliances. The dark granite countertop and the chrome touches perk things up here, while a window allows ample sunlight to flood the space.
Lovely floral patterns on the drape add style and visual interest to this simple but dignified master bedroom. The plush bed with its striped throw has been jazzed up by the artefacts on the slim, floating shelves and the photo collage. In-built shelves on the left hand side cater to storage needs, while random dashes of yellow cheer things up here.
Equipped with simple but useful shelves and a wall-mounted desk, this sleek study room comes with a practical bed to accommodate overnight guests. Creamy hues lend the illusion of space, while a striped curtain and colourful knickknacks add vibrant touches to the room.
This small apartment boasts of intelligent designs, space saving accents and minimalistic furnishing, which make it a cosy and convenient nest for the young couple. For more ideas, take another tour - A fabulous villa in Mumbai.