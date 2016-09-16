A Tamil Nadu Home that Adores Life

Today, we will take you on the tour of a sprawling and extremely fashionable property in the Erode district in Tamil Nadu. Owned by Mr. and Mrs. Pannerselvam, the house is like a natural oasis which abounds in lush green spaces, stylish and airy courtyards, and serene water features. Arty and quirky touches add a special edge to the design and décor of the home, along with sleek and trendy furnishing. Almost every room allows you to soak in the beauty of nature, and enjoy the subtle blend of modernism and earthiness. Rendered creatively by the architects at Murali Architects, this residence is loaded with sheer comfort as well as functionality, and is perfect for the owners who are homely and cordial people.
Large concrete slabs pave the way to the entrance, while the landscaped garden and lily pond offer abundant aesthetic pleasure. The stylish combination of velvety grass, verdant bushes and pretty trees add loads of panache to the simple and contemporary entrance.
The casual family space is a delightful space decked with a lavish chaise lounge with patterned upholstery. Rustic wooden chairs, stools and a painted coffee table complete the setting and complement the floating wooden floor here. A brilliantly illuminated mural adorns the wall beyond the grey stone tiles surrounding the indoor pond. And stone walls on the left lend dollops of organic beauty to the space, along with the palms and white pebbles.
The large and minimalistic dining space reaches a whole new level of design delight with the earthy-hued stone wall on the right. A solid table surrounded by chairs with crisscross patterns on their backs and navy seats take the centre stage, while a sleek floating sideboard with a wall mounted TV offer storage room and entertainment in one go. But what took our breath away is the view of the gorgeous green vertical garden through the massive window. The window also allows ample fresh air to permeate the dining space.
The formal living area with its creamy environs and smartly illuminated false ceiling is a sophisticated yet lively space. A geometrically inspired metal panel separates this space from the casual family area, and adds a unique touch here too. The bold red ottomans and the chic armchairs pair with the sleek and white sofas to create a colourful appeal. And the trendy coffee table finds soulful companionship in the dark patterned rug.
A gleaming floor and satiny drapes make the master bedroom a dreamy and cosy space. Patterned pillows add a hint of pizzazz to the bed, while a smart shelving unit and work station take up a corner for those times when you want to work or read. What steals the show here although are the large glass doors and windows that let you admire the quirky decor of the courtyard adjacent to the bedroom. This way, natural light also enters this room plentifully during the day.
Quirky honeycomb-shaped metal accents deck the white walls of the stylish courtyard, while lush plants and brown tiles ensure an earthy appeal. The snazzy metal grilles on the ceiling and sides of the courtyard allow natural light and air to freshen up the space, so that the greenery can grow unhindered.
Love for nature, quirky accents and unique decor have made this home a delightful sanctuary that provides respite from a hectic urban lifestyle. Take another tour for more ideas - A Sleek and Simple Bangalore Apartment.