A Tamil Nadu Home that Adores Life

Quirky honeycomb-shaped metal accents deck the white walls of the stylish courtyard, while lush plants and brown tiles ensure an earthy appeal. The snazzy metal grilles on the ceiling and sides of the courtyard allow natural light and air to freshen up the space, so that the greenery can grow unhindered.

Love for nature, quirky accents and unique decor have made this home a delightful sanctuary that provides respite from a hectic urban lifestyle.