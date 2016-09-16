Your browser is out-of-date.

A Smart Air-Purifying Home in Chennai

Justwords Justwords
Sajeev kumar and family's Residence at Girugambakkam, Murali architects Murali architects Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Gerugambakkam is a village in the suburbs of Chennai city, and it is here that Mr. Sajeev Kumar had requested the architects at Murali Architects to build a trendy home which incorporates oodles of natural and earthy elements. Rendered with a lot of skylights, indoor greenery, and sleek designs in wood and stone, the residence is a vibrant and airy space. Soft and sober hues and contemporary furnishing add to the charm of the home too.

Serene entrance

Sajeev kumar and family's Residence at Girugambakkam, Murali architects Murali architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Leaf,Wood,Window,Fixture,Interior design,Building,Material property,Tints and shades,Facade,Flooring
A splash of dark yellow ochre adds character to the slatted wooden entrance door and the white environs of the home’s approach. A simple niche in the wall holds a sculpture of the Buddha, while tall green plants glorify a concrete planter lined with white pebbles. A playful red lantern and sunlight streaming in through the sleek skylights liven up the entrance considerably.

Plush living

Sajeev kumar and family's Residence at Girugambakkam, Murali architects Murali architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Furniture,Property,Plant,Table,Building,Window,Wood,Chair,Interior design,Couch
Cosy and colourful sofas offer ample seating in the living space that allows a bright and airy view of the interiors. A wooden feature wall stands ready to hold the entertainment unit, while the lavish use of glass for the balustrades celebrates the idea of openness here. The white walls and the cream-hued floor make the living area more spacious than it is.

Earthy touch for dining

Sajeev kumar and family's Residence at Girugambakkam, Murali architects Murali architects Modern dining room Cabinetry,Furniture,Building,Table,Chair,Countertop,Drawer,Wood,Shelf,Lighting
The shaded stone wall which paves the way for the kitchen, adds a dollop of earthiness to the bright and modish dining space. Large glass windows allow sunlight to infiltrate the home generously, while a chic wooden sideboard holds the crockery and cutlery in a stylish manner. A sleek table with granite top takes the centre stage here, and is surrounded by beige and wooden chairs for an elegant setting.

Airy and lively

Sajeev kumar and family's Residence at Girugambakkam, Murali architects Murali architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Glass has been used abundantly for the balustrades at every level of this house, so that a sense of openness can pervade the interiors at all times. This also allows light to flow everywhere unhindered, and slatted windows and skylights ensure that the interiors stay well-ventilated easily. A tall lush palm tree freshens up the look naturally.

Natural beauty for the bathroom

Sajeev kumar and family's Residence at Girugambakkam, Murali architects Murali architects Modern bathroom
The myriad earthy tones playing across the stone walls of the bathroom make it a tranquil and rejuvenating space which receives ample light through the skylight. Stone planters holding verdant greens add organic appeal to the area, while modish sanitary wares up the style quotient with hints of orange providing vibrancy.

Blissful space

Sajeev kumar and family's Residence at Girugambakkam, Murali architects Murali architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A sleek water feature decked with lotus leaves and a slim border of greens flank the short flight of steps leading to the backyard of the house. What a refreshing touch to ensure outdoor pleasures!

Loved the vitality, earthiness and green spirit of this home? Here’s another tour to inspire you further - A Tasteful Modern Apartment in Bangalore.

Visual guide to Plan a Perfect Indian Kitchen
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

