20 small gardens you can do in corner of your home

Building a home garden has always been assumed as a tough task, but this is not always true. With the right inspiration and creativity, small gardens can easily be created in any space.
To help you inspire, we have compiled together 20 small gardens that you can create easily in a home corner.
Sometimes you don’t need to make a garden for bringing the greens in. Having a home makes all the difference and with just two-three vases and white stones, you can attain a garden charm.
Different foliage was used on this green wall and it looks nothing less than a forest. A few accessories will do the additional job for you.
The construction of the plants simply depends on the species you want in your garden. As a simple example, it can be of the same shade so that there is no maintenance trouble.
This is a mini vertical garden placed on the wall with a closed landscape of potted plants of various sizes.
The garden was given a fine charm with stone floor, deck wood, and small trees. The pleasant atmosphere is filled with a wooden bench and detailed tiles on the wall.
The stone is a perfect choice for those who prefer a garden with a natural style. The wooden deck and stone bed are an amazing combination.
Not an actual garden, but this place is delicately built with herbs and plants in the balcony of an apartment.
The wooden deck is used here to draw a path between the stones and the place occupies potted plants and flowers.
There are just 4 small pots in the house, but it looks no less than a small green space enveloped by a colorful wall.
The wooden vase here is decorated with nicely done stone and fountain. Nonetheless, a great setup for a small space.
There are some coconut trees planted in pots and a few small stones making this place a perfect example of a small indoor garden.
The whole focus of this garden is on the wooden structures and this adds a unique character to the environment.
If you have a small corridor that is left unused, then this is a great idea to bring some outdoor flavors in.
An artwork just in the middle of the green place doesn’t just add an eccentric element to the place, but it also shows that creativity has no bounds.
Introducing plants right outside the entrance means, every one that enters your home will be greeted by these blooming friends.
Place some creative lamps in the middle of the garden and make your garden look even more charming.
If its difficult for you to regularly water plants or pay attention to them, then different types of cacti with rocks scattered all around would be a great option for you.
Insert small pots of flowers on the wall and complete the decoration with some relaxing furniture.
You can create a vertical garden with pots, wooden deck, and stone floors. The right lighting can make even the smallest space look bigger.
Click here to know more about home decorations.