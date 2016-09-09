It often happens that the space under the stairs often remains a non-essential and non-usable area because of poor planning and lack of proper thoughts during the architectural decoration. But if a little bit of creativity is invested then it can serve the owner in many ways while creating a beautiful and practical environment that promotes house activities and sometimes, storage!
A stairwell can be a perfect place for placing a study bench, creating a bar, a walk-in closet or a winter garden and sometimes, even a bookcase. Moreover, not to mention it can also be a perfect place to exhibit your paintings, work of art or plant collection. Making use of it is not complicated and with a little investment, you can give life to this dead area easily. Let us learn how to make the necessary changes to the stairwell and convert it into a charming space that becomes practical and functional, benefitting everyone. Check out our tips and get ready to work.
The very first idea to take advantage of this less used area is to convert it into a little zen garden with rocks and shrubs. Add some lamps and you can easily create a romantic mood to the setting. Offering you an easy and nice way to occupy the space and does not asks for much maintenance. Consult a landscaper or gardener to know what plants variants can fit satisfactorily in the area even when they are not receiving direct sunlight.
Look for a good ladder and take the measurement so that you can have an idea of the available space. Then think what is most needed? Can that be done in this area or is it too small for that? Think of the various possibilities and choose the job as per the family to make the best of the space. Set the design and consult the experts to know how much you need to spend in order to get your dream come true. Not all the times designs come at expensive prices and certainly you will be satisfied with the results.
One of the cheapest and easiest ways to take the advantage of the stairwells is to install a bookshelf beneath it. Depending upon the depth, you can place two or one row of books on each of the shelves. There are certain options to create some niche to display different objects in order to diversify the use of these shelves. But you can still use them to accommodate your collection of books without spending a penny to do it. The end results are beautiful, colorful, giving out a relaxed and stripped feel to the ambient.
And why not make the space lying below and beside the stairs to create a useful storage area? Putting the shelves and niches under the stairs and on sides of it, you can easily earn a lot of space to display decorative objects and other items like souvenirs of travel, collections, exhibit catalogs and more. These shelves and niches can be further decorated with lights and highlighting grills that will help you climb the stairs up and down. Get the sophistication by giving a touch of personality to the environment.
Another friendly and simple solution is to make the stairwell a space for a clubby bar. It won't take much; all you need is just a few beautiful sideboards, preferably in vibrant color, cups, mugs, and bottle and that's it! Painting and carpets matching to the sideboards are another way to enhance the space while making it look beautiful and awesome. The above example image is also taking the advantage of wall texture which has been paired against the contrasting strong yellow sideboard.
In some case, the space under the stairs is good enough to turn into a small study room by putting and arranging benches, chairs, and shelves Or it might be your domestic cyber cafe area. It is a good idea for creating a child space when there is no space for additional benches. It also works great when you want a separate working area for occasional use. Though there is no scope for doors, you can get the privacy through the walls.
This is truly an original idea ladies and gentleman! Transform your stairwell into a full closer shelve or niche for storing bags, shoes, clothes etc. Another idea is to make a cabinet for bath and linens. In both the cases, space can be covered by doors allowing you to avoid dust and dirt. Isn't is a perfect solution for those who dream of having a closed cabinet but do not have one within their home. This will help you keep things organised and discreet, away from the eyes of the visitors.
A chance to take the stairwell into some practical purpose is to install a toilet for visitors. Depending upon the depth and height of the will, it is possible to build a charming toilet with a small sink and toilet. A beautiful mirror with a sophisticated finish, some delicate flowers and bench will help you create a difference while turning a waste area into extremely useful space. But this idea will work only after good investment and consultation from the experts. Consult an expert to know the feasibility of using the stairwell to this function and, if possible and you have the resources, go ahead without fear.
But whoever does not intend to spend a lot can simply use to decorate the stairwell in most creative way possible. This area goes very well with a large and colorful painting that depicts beautiful and large sculptures that unfortunately cannot be displayed anywhere else. The end results are full of fun, colors, vibrancy and personality.
The robust plants like trees and shrubs have also been presented beautifully placed in artistic ceramic vases or other fine material. Again, you will need to consult an expert to know which the best specimens to be grown in this space, as it does not receive direct sunlight.
