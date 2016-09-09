It often happens that the space under the stairs often remains a non-essential and non-usable area because of poor planning and lack of proper thoughts during the architectural decoration. But if a little bit of creativity is invested then it can serve the owner in many ways while creating a beautiful and practical environment that promotes house activities and sometimes, storage!

A stairwell can be a perfect place for placing a study bench, creating a bar, a walk-in closet or a winter garden and sometimes, even a bookcase. Moreover, not to mention it can also be a perfect place to exhibit your paintings, work of art or plant collection. Making use of it is not complicated and with a little investment, you can give life to this dead area easily. Let us learn how to make the necessary changes to the stairwell and convert it into a charming space that becomes practical and functional, benefitting everyone. Check out our tips and get ready to work.