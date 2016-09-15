Visual guide to Plan a Perfect Indian Kitchen

We have always talked about luxurious homes and captivating outdoors in our tours to beautiful houses around the city. But, this time, our focus was on a kitchen from a Singapore house.
Located at Senette Avenue, this house is all about its outstanding kitchen. It is spacious, practical and a modern architectural example of perfection. The creators of this delicately made area have ensured multitasking all around.
We have never come across such a nice device cabinet. It is a simple and subtle open setting where you can place all your devices. Coffee maker, toaster, and juicier, all of it has a separate cabinet with a separate plug. Even though the devices are set in open, there is no sign of wires anywhere around. Below the device cabinets is the nicely placed oven.
The aerial view of the kitchen focuses entirely on the storage of the place. One look and you will realize why the kitchen looks so neat and clean. To avoid the clutter, there are well-made closets.
Whether it is the spice jars or the kitchen utensils, you can place it all without getting confused. The arrangement is so clear that there is hardly any chance to lose a tool. In the corner of the house stands a tiny flower vase that is adding a charm to the room, effortlessly.
While the cabinets are soaked in the shade of white, the counter top is deep gray in color. A small sink is fitted in the corner of the shelve in a precise way. Next to the shelve is a window that opens in the outer area of the house bringing the fresh air in. The wires and cables of the appliances are nicely hidden, making the place clutter-free.
The chimney in the kitchen is placed without harming the decor of the place. A very sleek smoke career is fitted on the top of the cooking device. The chimney is of the same color as that of the countertop and next to it is a glass window that again opens in the outdoors. The procedures have maintained the presence of nature in a great way.
The set up is done in a comfy manner, letting the entire family enjoy the aroma of the breakfast. On one side stands the kitchen island and on the other side, there is a wooden dining area.
Grab your morning breakfast or have the dinner over here, the choice is all yours. Even the kitchen island has two modern chairs on its side, so it becomes the place for some quick toast. To let you work with clear lights, two huge country style lights are present on the ceiling.
Seeing the above image, it was hard to recognize if there is any cabinet in the kitchen island. But, yes, it does have several cabinets in it, where you can place all your precious crockeries. However, here you can see some books placed in these cabinets. So, it becomes your choice what you want to place in it.
The fridge in this kitchen has been very smartly hidden behind the cabinets. And this is surely a huge fridge with ample of space to store all the necessary objects.
So, this is what the kitchen island really looks like. There are books and magazines stored in these cabinets. Looks like the chef of the house is fond of books.
