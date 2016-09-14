8 Simple ways to keep your small bathroom tidy

Recently, we talked to a number of homeowners and it came out loud and clear that keeping the bathroom clean is the most important as well as difficult part of their daily life.
Well, it's surely tough to maintain the hygiene of washrooms, but its not impossible. Here is how you can step towards a cleaner and better washroom with little efforts.
Closed washrooms develop certain types of smells within and you really need to push it out. Exhausts do this job in a quick manner, keeping the inside air fresh.
The first step towards keeping the area all time organized is by removing the clutter. With the washroom surfaces covered in makeup and hair tools, the place is bound to appear dirty.
In fact, with such placements, it even gets hard to clean the surface. Your goal should be to find an actual space where you can place all your things without creating chaos. The washroom of this house shows you how clean even a small space can be.
Your washroom surely needs a few pair of tools to maintain the cleanliness. The mistake that some of the homeowners do is that they keep these tools in open and you really don’t need to do that.
As we said above, the key to keeping your bathroom clean is keeping less things in the open. What you can do is – get a small toilet brush that can be hidden behind the seat or one that is covered in a nicely designed box. In the same way, wash clothes can be stored inside a box.
The main reason behind developed stains on the pot or the walls is that they are ignored often. A few moments of wiping regularly can lessen your task. Once you do it, only a small attention will be needed for the stains that are tough.
Grab one of the conveniently-placed flushable wipes and wipe it through the seat, lid, and base of the toilet bowl. Even the counters and mirrors need a quick cleaning session on a regular basis.
It's a washroom and water is almost everywhere, every time, and there are times when you need to leave in a hurry. But one day of hurry can add a lot of work for you. To help the water and soap scum roll down on its own, you can opt for water repellents. Just one coat and it will make the entire cleaning task a whole lot easier for you.
The designers of this washroom have put a complete emphasis on colorful shelves. Shelves are going to make your washroom more arranged and this is even suitable for functionality. The shelves are fitted sporadically up to the wall and looks nothing like an enchanting artwork. This is kind of a real charm added to a boring washroom.
Most people try to complete the cleaning of the house in one go. But, this is always considered a wrong approach towards doing a cleaning job. Try to accomplish the job in parts and leave the washroom for a seperate day. Consider this one trick and cleaning the washroom will never be delayed again.