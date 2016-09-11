8 Inspiring Deewan furnitures for your Home

Traditional Indian homes are said to be incomplete without a deewan. For those who don’t exactly know about this Indian staple furniture, it is a low floored sofa that has a mix of Indian ethnicity and sophistication.
Although the taste differs from person to person, deewans come in varying geometric shapes and floral patterns.
Living by the modern trends, these designers have showcased some inspiring deewan patterns blended with elaborate structures.
This luxurious sitting space is no less than the charms of the Mughal era. The seat above the deewan is purple in color, whereas the walls appear to be pink. Even the lights hanging near the wall hold the old day's charm and it glitters to spark the colors of bliss. The multicolored cushions lying on the deewan have acted as the final touch to the entire place.
This is a contemporary setup done in a way to match the white walls and ceiling of the house. The low seater sofa with raised back cushion has been put down without compromising the style of the room.
This deewan can work perfectly with all sorts of interior setup whether it is the modern one or a Scandinavian decor. The entire room is illuminated with white lights and there even lies a rugged carpet under the center table.
The aim of this house was to celebrate the diversity of Indian culture. The whole room is vibrant and full of sharp colors, with a deewan chair seated in between two traditional style Indian chairs. Multicolored cushions lying on the Deewan provide comfort. Plus, there is enough room for the entire family to spend some quality time among the shades of green, orange, and pink.
This 3 BHK Bungalow in Ahmedabad has a cleverly placed deewan in its bedroom. The room itself is huge and on one side of it lies the dark gray colored deewan. You can just lie down on it with a cushion reading your favorite book.
This is something you can claim as the true mix of modern and traditional style of furniture. The designers have kept it colorful throughout, but the deewan here is in proper wooden texture.
On the side of it stands the big flower vase with decorative pieces in it. On the top of the deewan are three beautiful cushions that you can surely snuggle while sitting there.
Even though it appears to be a small space, the traditional deewan of the room puts everything back to the place. The designer has brought a subtle choice of furniture covered by the diverse palette of orange and black.
On the back side of the deewan is a traditional jute curtain that complements the sofa very nicely. Bringing the sense of nature in, it even has a flower pot standing by its side.
This deewan is the epitome of Indian culture with traditional and vibrant colours. And to not mention the rolled out pillows which are a staple of almost every Indian house
If you are looking for the perfect place to sit down and enjoy the sun on your rooftop, then you should definitely opt for a design like this. If it rains a lot at your place, then you can choose to completely cover the top.
If you liked this post, you are sure to like this one as well - A Traditional Flare to a Modern Bangalore Home