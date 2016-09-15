A Modern Nashik Apartment that Screams Comfort

The Blue Bells apartment designed by the talented architects at Design Ecovation, is an extremely modern and stylish urban abode with tasteful touches around every corner. Situated in the ancient and hallowed city of Nashik in Maharashtra, this flat celebrates the beauty of simple, sleek designs, arty accents, cosy textures and sober, elegant hues. The child’s bedroom will surprise you with its vibrant aura though. So read on to find out more about the delicate balance between aesthetics and functionality that this home believes in.
The dark wooden entrance door encased in a solid frame ensures both style and security for the apartment. The glossy chrome detailing jazzes things up a bit, while the arty rendering of Lord Ganesha, a Hindu deity, on the wall lends an auspicious and aesthetic touch to the space.
The sleek L-shaped sectional offers ample and cosy seating with its velveteen upholstery in the living area of the home. Colourful cushions jazz it up, while a modish coffee table pulls the look together with a plush rug beneath it. A wallpapered panel bordered by a dark and cleverly illuminated wooden frame holds the TV and the floating console unit for minimalistic appeal. And a trendy freestanding lamp adorned with polka dots adds a dash of glamour to the space.
Under the soft light of the chic chandelier, the creamy-hued dining space glows invitingly, while the large glass doors let you soak in the stunning view outside. A gleaming white table accompanied by modish white and chrome chairs make this space delectably stylish; while a quaint vase holding gorgeous orchids adds a fresh touch. We also love the earthy feel that the artwork on the wall brings to this space.
The wooden feature wall behind the headboard naturally steals the show in the white and cream master bedroom. Soft drapes, plush bedding and elegant sconce lights make sure that relaxation becomes a priority here.
Bright blue stripes on the bedding and dashes of the same hue on the sleek closets add vibrant liveliness to the pristine white environs of the kid’s bedroom. A large window allows adequate sunlight to flood the space, while a neat dressing unit with sleek shelves helps in displaying family photos besides its obvious utility. A bunch of red and yellow flowers add a refreshing touch near the bed.
Cool grey concrete finish tiles line the floor completely and the walls half way in this chic bathroom. The grey balances the whiteness elegantly, while sleek glass partitions for the shower enclosure lend the illusion of additional space. Modish sanitary wares sparkle against the grey walls, while minimalistic chrome fixtures keep the contemporary look alive.
Hope you enjoyed the tour of this elegant and fashionable home in Nashik. Here’s another ideabook that might pique your interest - A Cosy and Colourful Bangalore Home.