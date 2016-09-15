An Elegant and Cosy Apartment in Nashik

The ancient city of Nashik in Maharashtra, India, is considered by many as a holy destination and is associated with the famous epic poem of “Ramayana”. But the fact that this traditionally enriched city has embraced modernism shows clearly in the architectures dotting its landscape. So today, we will explore one such contemporary and stylish apartment, the Patil Residence, rendered with panache by the architects at Design Ecovation. An artistically crafted entrance takes you to a cheery living space, smart dining area and cosy, sophisticated bedrooms. The bathroom offers its own share of surprise too! Simple hues, superior materials and sleek designs make this abode a subtly lavish space for convenient urban living.
The large and dark entrance door stands out owing to its decorative filigree panel and the richness of the wood. A sleek chrome handle and a simple but chic nameplate complete the inviting look here.
The concealed and recessed lighting of the false ceiling fill the living area with oodles of brightness. The large glass doors bring in generous amounts of natural light too, while the patterned and sheer curtains make for a dreamy atmosphere here. The sleek beige sectional has been jazzed up with vibrant cushions in solids and prints, while a stylish salmon pink armchair adds a dose of fun. The gleaming coffee table and side table go well with the shiny and smooth floor, while the artwork and flowers add refreshing touches to the welcoming setting.
Buttery yellow walls and a creamy white floor make for a soothing setting in the dining space. The sleek table and modish chairs have been arranged right outside the kitchen counter, so that accessing dishes becomes easy. The niche in the wooden panel next to the table offers some space to keep glasses or small plates, like a sideboard. A single piece of wall art depicting a tree against a dark backdrop adds subtle pizzazz to the ambiance here.
Soothing shades of grey and white dominate this simple but fashionable bedroom, with its large bed and plush rug. Elegant sconce lights jazz up the sleek floating side tables, while a simple desk stands in the far corner for those times when you have to bring work home. We particularly love the pale greenish glass panels that line the wall neatly above the headboard for a subtle ultramodern effect.
The abundant use of wood and a coppery beige feature wall make this bedroom a luxurious retreat from the bustle and anxiety of everyday life. The warm wooden floor pairs well with the sleek and trendy closets and the solid beams on the ceiling for an earthy and serene ambiance. Softly glowing bedside lamps add dollops of romanticism, while an abstract artwork and a glossy, patterned rug help in sprucing up the simple but cosy bed.
Gorgeous black marble takes this simple but chic bathroom to new heights of style, while a sleek glass partition for the shower area ensures that the openness of the space is not hampered. Trendy white and chrome fixtures, a cleverly lighted mirror and a sensible clothes rack make sure that this bathroom is both functional and aesthetic.
Elegant simplicity is the mantra of this arty and subtly luxurious apartment in Nashik.