10 Ideal pooja rooms for a small apartment

In today’s society of nuclear families and small apartments, people have limited space to dedicate an entire room exclusively for prayer and meditation. This has led to growth in demand for small ready-made pooja mandaps that can be hung on walls or fitted into corners of rooms and corridors. These pooja mandaps or pedestals with awnings are available in a wide variety of materials ranging from wood, marble, brass and natural stone. Depending on their financial strength families sometimes order custom made pooja mandaps embellished with precious metals like silver and gold.

Even if you are not able to get the ideal design of modular pooja mandap there are many ways to design a customized pooja area in a small apartment. Here are elegant pooja rooms that can be fitted into a small apartment to bring spiritual harmony into the house.