An Exciting but Cosy Apartment in Surat

A beautiful array of ethnic metal figurines adorns the curvy shelf in this corner. These figurines add bright dashes of colour to the space, along with the pretty flowers in the tall white vase. A contemporary magazine rack and a tall, sleek glass vase holding vibrant decorative stones complete the look here.

Loaded with creative and quirky touches, this home in Surat is a lively and inspired place to live in. For more ideas, take another tour - Traditional Flare in a Modern Bangalore Home.