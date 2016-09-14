An Exciting but Cosy Apartment in Surat

Surat, a highly industrialised city in Gujarat is home to many affluent families who are proud owners of houses or apartments which are lavish, stylish and contemporary at the same time. Samvaad, rendered by the architects at Padarrpan Architects, is one such abode where quirky, arty and trendy elements have come together to create a unique home decor scenario. Luxurious living reinvents itself in this residence with sleek and clever designs, bright hues and unusual lighting. Every corner has something special to offer, and it is inspiring how comfort and functionality have not been overlooked in the process of making things visually appealing.
The three dimensional cube-like lights which seem to pop up from the feature wall in an apparently random manner, give the living room an ultramodern and unique touch. A curvy and sleek lamp bends over the large and cosy sectional, while striped cushions add visual depth. The plush rug holds a quirky coffee table in white and glass, while a couple of delightfully shiny red stools with rounded contours add dollops of fun to the space. The overall setting is futuristic and snazzy.
Despite an open plan layout, the kitchen in this home has been smartly separated from other spaces with the help of sleek white shelving units held together by slim chrome pillars. The unit in the middle holds the TV too, and the overall effect is stunning. From here, you can make out that the kitchen itself is decked with gleaming white cabinets with chrome detailing, a pretty chandelier, and a cooking counter that serves as a compact nook for enjoying drinks or quick bites.
This simple but elegant bedroom with its satiny grey drapes and plush rug brings you international flavours through the cosy wooden bed. The bedspread and the glitzy pillows flaunt customised prints depicting famous landmarks of the world, while a subtle metallic sheen here and there make for a glamorous feel.
Nature’s magic dominates this vibrant and arty bedroom through the customised branch-like wooden shelf on the wall. Along with pretty bird decals and a quaint little cage, the wall decor adds unique pizzazz to the space. Splashes of red, white, blue and black jazzes up the bed, while a compact study corner near the window surprises with a transparent acrylic chair.
The floral wallpaper in this bedroom join hands with the chequered curtains to guarantee the joy that pattern play brings to a decor scheme. Dark cushions spice up the white bedding, while framed paintings etched in glass deck the wall beside the door in a quirky pattern.
A beautiful array of ethnic metal figurines adorns the curvy shelf in this corner. These figurines add bright dashes of colour to the space, along with the pretty flowers in the tall white vase. A contemporary magazine rack and a tall, sleek glass vase holding vibrant decorative stones complete the look here.
Loaded with creative and quirky touches, this home in Surat is a lively and inspired place to live in. For more ideas, take another tour - Traditional Flare in a Modern Bangalore Home.