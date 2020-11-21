18 Ultra-Modern Houses from India

Interior Designers and the Architects create draw plans and concepts which are then brought to life by the General contractors. Furthermore, the landscape architects create the plans and designs for outdoor and then the building comes to existence. Usual structures and designs are passe and thus, people are nowadays planning something unique and modern to bring their home.

In a country with a history and culture like India, it is delighting and interesting to see how the architects and designers try to bring these contexts to the modern efforts. Here is a list of some of the unique and modern Indian houses that are turning heads due to their shape, size and marvellous architecture. Don't forget to leave your feedback once you have gone through the list.