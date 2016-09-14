An Apartment fit for the Lifestyle in Delhi

Delhi, the historically rich capital of India is a very contemporary city which is home to many affluent, urban families. Such families usually own homes or apartments which are in sync with their lavish lifestyles and are aesthetic charmers. And today, you will get to explore this J. P. Greens flat to see what we mean. Designed by the architects at Spaces Architects@ka, the abode is subtly luxurious and very smart. Sleek furniture, unique lighting, tasteful decor accents, and sudden pops of vibrant hues define the beauty of this spacious home. Cosy textures and premium quality materials make sure that the inhabitants get to enjoy all the boons of modern life without having to compromise on classiness.
The angular projection at the end of the living area caught our eye the moment we entered the flat. And we love how the concerned walls have been utilised to house large windows to usher in sunlight and ensure a refreshing view of the outdoors. The furniture here is creamy-hued and sleek, with dark cushions offering bold contrast. A striped rug holds the chic coffee table, while the niche behind the TV comes in useful for displaying knickknacks. A stylish freestanding lamp, lush indoor greens and a couple of curvy-backed chairs with a quirky table in between complete the appeal of this space.
It goes without saying that the glitzy and modish chandelier is the highlight of the dining space. Its futuristic appeal goes well with the glass-topped table and comfy brown chairs. A large window on the left ensures that the space gets ample sunlight during the day, while concealed lighting along the periphery of the ceiling makes a fashion statement of its own. A sleek sideboard holds artefacts, while the Buddha painting on the far wall infuses the area with serenity.
Bold red, yellow and black stripes on the throw and the cushions liven up the simple bed with vigour and passion. The satiny drapes at the large window match step too, and you can draw them back any time when you want to soak in the sweeping view of the city. The large window also ensures that the earthy bedroom gets sufficient sunlight during daytime, while the sleek bedside lamps add more vibrant touches. The patterned rug and the gorgeous metal wall decor make for an artistically inspired ambiance here.
The brilliant blue and silky cushions stand out against the otherwise sober colour palette in this bedroom. The patterned wallpaper complements the duvet nicely, while the rich brown drapes make for an elegant touch. The light-hued wooden flooring and furniture infuse this soothing bedroom with warmth and cosiness generously. Last but not the least, the vibrant striped rug provides a dollop of colour for the floor.
This expansive bedroom comes flanked with large glass windows on either side. Naturally, the space stays well-ventilated and sunny for a charming appeal. The wooden extravaganza indulged in here is evident from the floor, the panel on the ceiling, the headboard, and the dark-hued furniture too. The cushions, blanket, and even the plush rug conform to the earthy tone of the bedroom, while elegant beige drapes stand by to ensure privacy when needed. The slightly quirky freestanding lamp and the curvy earthen vase holding flowers add touches of individuality to this space, along with the trendy, layered coffee table.
Strips of turquoise mosaic tiles take this beige bathroom to a whole new level of style, and make this space seem lively. A corner has been taken up by the chic shower enclosure, while contemporary fixtures and elegant mirrors add personality to the bathroom. Modish mirrors and a quaint arrangement of toiletries will help you get ready every day with new enthusiasm.
Vibrant hues, stylish décor accents, cosy touches, and an overall bright and airy feel make this flat a winner. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Cosy and Colorful Thane Apartment.