A unique flat in Delhi that is music to your eyes

The study room is equipped with a futuristic chrome and glass work desk which boosts your productivity in a playful manner. The element of quirk running through the abode reappears here through the circular shelves, the snazzy wall clock and the curvy polka-dotted chair. The delicate wavy patterns on the feature wall behind the desk add to the fashion quotient of the space.

