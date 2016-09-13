A unique flat in Delhi that is music to your eyes

Today, we will take you on the tour of a sample flat in Delhi, which is the very epitome of uniqueness and individuality. Every single room in this apartment is exploding with quirky accents, arty touches and vibrant dashes of colours. The furniture in places stands out because of their unusual appearance, besides being trendy. Rendered innovatively by the architects at Spaces Architects@ka, this abode is playful, lively and shines under the influence of exclusive lighting ideas. So get ready to admire stunning paintings, quirky clocks, glamorous wall decor, and chic hues.
The colourful painting behind the sleek white couch jazzes up the cream and wooden environs of the living space. The red and green cushions help too, while the Buddha sculpture, the quirky wall clock, and the futuristic glass coffee table offer ample visual interest. The rug with its fun medley of circles deserves special mention, since it flaunts the eccentric tastes of the owner. A couple of sleek black leather chairs and a wooden panel holding the TV complete the look here.
The stunning wall decor in the dining area, crafted from mirrors and chrome took our breath away in seconds. It adds a dollop of glamour to the sleek and fashionable space where the table draws our attention with its unusual legs. Chic white chairs with chrome frames surround the table neatly, while a jazzy ceiling light adds excitement to yummy meals.
Since the flat follows a contemporary open plan layout, the dining area is right next to the open kitchen. But what we adore is the frosted glass and wood partition that delicately separates the kitchen from the dining, without seeming intrusive. Decked with quirky shelves and tasteful artefacts, this partition finds lively company in the colourful painting on the left hand side wall. The kitchen itself enjoys a spacious U-shaped layout and is lined with sleek, elegant cabinets which take care of storage smartly. Mosaic backsplash adds visual depth to the kitchen.
A royal purple throw brightens up the stylish white and wooden bed, which comes with a cleverly padded headboard for times when you want to sit and read. The enchanting wall art represents dandelions and reinforces the artistic values of the abstractly patterned rug and the unique false ceiling. The wall panel crafted from slim wooden slats hold sleek slivers of light for a trendy ambiance in the bedroom, while large windows bring in adequate sunlight during the day.
We love how this stylish bedroom leads to a glass encased terrace through the sliding glass doors. Sunlight floods the room generously during the day, and after sunset, the trendy ceiling lights are switched on for an enticing atmosphere. The wooden wall lends cosiness to the space, and is decked with a decor piece that resembles a cluster of large sequins. The bed is simple but elegant with its black and white cushions and throw, while round side tables cater to the quirk factor here. A vibrant artwork keeps things cheery in this room.
The study room is equipped with a futuristic chrome and glass work desk which boosts your productivity in a playful manner. The element of quirk running through the abode reappears here through the circular shelves, the snazzy wall clock and the curvy polka-dotted chair. The delicate wavy patterns on the feature wall behind the desk add to the fashion quotient of the space.
Thrilled by the generous doses of quirk, fun and stylishness that this apartment offers? We are too! Here’s another tour to inspire you further - Beautifully Vibrant Home from Mumbai.