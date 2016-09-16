Are You Making These Home Decor Mistakes?

Most homeowners decorate their residences based on instinctive preferences for color and designs and pick up tips from friends and other resources that appeal to their taste. Some of us get carried away by latest trends in home décor like wall art, brass figures, decorative plants, latest electronics, carved furniture, picture frames and clutter the area. Not everyone can decorate like a professional interior decorator with perfectly balanced colors and designs that are both comfortable and aesthetically appealing.

A common mistake which people make during decorating a home is getting carried away by attractive furniture, furnishing patterns and other objects of home decor without understanding the importance of balance and proportion. Here are details of 7 common slip-ups that most homemakers make along with easy solutions to correct them that you can apply to have an aesthetically pleasing home.