A Home out of a dream, living between reality and illusion

Colours add happiness to our lives and what better way to make them permanent than incorporating them in your home décor? As the world becomes more and more globalized, people are open to explore new ideas coming in from other countries of the world. For those looking for an apartment with a different look, here is a Brazilian style one! The choice of colours, the architecture and the spacious feel of this residence definitely reminds of those Brazilian styled country houses. A home between reality and illusion.
Designed by Estudio Barino, this exemplary colourful residence reinstates this fact with much elegance and sophistication. The beautiful myriad of colours with contemporary designs and marvellous architecture, make it a highly sought after house.There is an absence of anything grand or ornate and what you will majorly find here is, youthfulness and a joyful environment which is sure to captivate you. Let's begin the tour of this wonderfully styled apartment .
The living room is a playful palette of bright and contrasting colours. The abstract print carpet along with the perky cushions and a fine display of modern art on the feature wall further adds to the fun factor. With a minimalist feel, this stylish room is equipped with a sturdy sofa, matching wooden chairs and a glass table. The TV cabinet is another fabulous feature that brings a rustic countryside feel. Beautiful wooden chairs designed uniquely in male and female seating postures can certainly never go unnoticed.
The dining room is besides the living area, separated by a sleek pillar. This cozy area exudes a soothing vibe of freshness and bliss. A compact glass dining table with curved wooden chairs totally complement the centrally placed coffee table. Smart inclusion of planters and a huge mirror not only adds a wonderful stance, but also persuades you to spend longer time in the company of good food and good people.
Master bedroom is associated with a warm, personalised feel that is mainly attributed to the subtle interiors, comfortable king size bed and the cozy placement of a family photograph and a beautiful array of shoes on the side table. An added charm is highly enforced by the sassy glass sliding doors and a slender glass platform spanning all across the wall.
Perfectly in line with the master bedroom, even this area is absolutely calm and soothing in appearance. The elegant combination of a comfortable bed and subtle pastel colours welcomes you to relax in the highly embracing environment. The sudden splash of yellow and red hues from the cushions and lamp shade is a perfect addition to this room that proudly overlooks the peaceful exteriors.
This modern kitchen is built in a slender fashion with durable platforms firmly lined across the walls. This space saving technique not only makes additional room for movement but also adds to the visual appeal of the place. White cabinets and white walls tiles make a healthy combination which strikes brightly under the influence of effective lighting. Ample storage and all modern appliances makes this place highly functional.
A place filled with absolute calmness and delight, this area makes you relax and rejuvenate in the company of nature, beautiful colours and planters. This house indeed has a well-appointed charm which comes with elegant designs and thoughtful utilization of space.
