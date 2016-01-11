A Home out of a dream, living between reality and illusion

Colours add happiness to our lives and what better way to make them permanent than incorporating them in your home décor? As the world becomes more and more globalized, people are open to explore new ideas coming in from other countries of the world. For those looking for an apartment with a different look, here is a Brazilian style one! The choice of colours, the architecture and the spacious feel of this residence definitely reminds of those Brazilian styled country houses. A home between reality and illusion.

Designed by Estudio Barino, this exemplary colourful residence reinstates this fact with much elegance and sophistication. The beautiful myriad of colours with contemporary designs and marvellous architecture, make it a highly sought after house.There is an absence of anything grand or ornate and what you will majorly find here is, youthfulness and a joyful environment which is sure to captivate you. Let's begin the tour of this wonderfully styled apartment .