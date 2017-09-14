18 pictures of u-shaped kitchens for Indian homes

While remodelling an old kitchen or designing a brand new one, the u-shaped layout is a popular option as it provides three sides of cabinets, workspace and storage. The layout works well not only in spacious homes but also in tiny apartments.
From minimalist to rustic, large to tiny, we’ve picked 18 of the best u-shaped kitchens to give you a few ideas on how you can incorporate one in your home.
While black and white kitchens are common, it’s not often that we see a kitchen that adds prints to the equation like this one does with bold floral designs on the cabinets and muted black and white geometric patterned wall tiles.
Spacious, airy, bright – this gorgeous kitchen in a classical neo-Georgian country home is a stand-out because of its beautiful green walls that are complemented by white cabinetry. The clever inclusion of a crockery and glassware display cabinet along one of the walls makes it eye-catching.
From the red walls to the wooden cabinetry, this kitchen oozes warmth, making it perfect for the colonial style home to which it belongs. Besides the gorgeous views of the surrounding greenery through the windows, the pretty white and red decorative border tiles add to its stunning beauty.
The use of old country style cabinets with designs on the doors, printed wallpaper and carved rafters makes this kitchen a beauty.
A part of a studio apartment, this tiny u-shaped kitchen has an open design. What it lacks in space, it more than makes up for with the panoramic view of the rolling hills and the city in the valley.
The soothing blue cabinets that perfectly match the shade on the blue-and-white walls tiles come together beautifully in this eclectic kitchen to present a charming space that blends the old with the new.
Another small kitchen, this one gives its plain white u-shaped layout a noticeable element through a bright splash of lemon yellow on walls.
Designing a tiny kitchen with very little space for moving around is always a challenge, but this design makes it seem effortless with the use of warm coffee tones, clever ceiling lighting that adds brightness and a mirrored finish on a few pull-out drawers that reflect the light and space, distracting from its miniature size.
We find the unmatched warmth of brick walls a striking feature in this rustic kitchen. The brick perfectly contrasts the dark counter top and the shiny steel fume extractor and cooking ranges.
The addition of a layer of mocha to the white and steel minimalist theme elevates this modern kitchen from standard to superior.
This open-plan kitchen uses a combination of black, white, steel and wood finishes that present a typical modern design. However, it’s the placement of the stove and the hood facing the dining counter that caught our eye – perfect for watching the chef in action!
Some kitchens lift one’s spirits through the use of warm colours and homely accessories. This charming kitchen achieves it through the bright yellow tiles, wooden cabinets and open shelves displaying colourful crockery.
This kitchen represents pristine beauty with its all-white look. The grey upholstery on the stools at the eat-in counter provides a touch of relief.
Set in a colonial-style home, this kitchen manages to carry off modern cabinets and appliances with the pastel green wall and white mini-blinds tying together the two styles perfectly.
Usually, minimalist style kitchens are sophisticated, but lack warmth. In this one, the view of the greenery from the window as well as the wood finish on the open counter top adds a warm ambiance.
A perfect example of how artistic detailing can elevate a kitchen from plain to stunning, this Scandinavian-style all-white kitchen uses shades of blue geometric prints on the wall and floor tiles to break the monotony.
Another modern kitchen with straight lines in its design and muted brown and white shades contrasted by steel fixtures, the use of a grainy laminates on the cabinet doors adds texture to an otherwise two-dimensional look.
The yellow-brown tiles and cabinets contrasted by white add to the brightness of this kitchen, which has ample natural light. The sunshine yellow table cloth on the round table in the centre of the kitchen adds to the effect.
