18 pictures of u-shaped kitchens for Indian homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Classical Neo-Georgian country house with stone coach house, courtyard and tennis court, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style kitchen
While remodelling an old kitchen or designing a brand new one, the u-shaped layout is a popular option as it provides three sides of cabinets, workspace and storage. The layout works well not only in spacious homes but also in tiny apartments.

From minimalist to rustic, large to tiny, we’ve picked 18 of the best u-shaped kitchens to give you a few ideas on how you can incorporate one in your home.

​Black and white print

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

While black and white kitchens are common, it’s not often that we see a kitchen that adds prints to the equation like this one does with bold floral designs on the cabinets and muted black and white geometric patterned wall tiles.

Emerald Classic

Classical Neo-Georgian country house with stone coach house, courtyard and tennis court, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style kitchen
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Classical Neo-Georgian country house with stone coach house, courtyard and tennis court

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Spacious, airy, bright – this gorgeous kitchen in a classical neo-Georgian country home is a stand-out because of its beautiful green walls that are complemented by white cabinetry. The clever inclusion of a crockery and glassware display cabinet along one of the walls makes it eye-catching.

​Colonial warmth

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style kitchen
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

From the red walls to the wooden cabinetry, this kitchen oozes warmth, making it perfect for the colonial style home to which it belongs. Besides the gorgeous views of the surrounding greenery through the windows, the pretty white and red decorative border tiles add to its stunning beauty.

​Old world beauty

Man & Woman, ЙОХ architects ЙОХ architects Colonial style kitchen
ЙОХ architects

ЙОХ architects
ЙОХ architects
ЙОХ architects

The use of old country style cabinets with designs on the doors, printed wallpaper and carved rafters makes this kitchen a beauty.

​Open with a view

COCINA, ARCE FLORIDA ARCE FLORIDA Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
ARCE FLORIDA

ARCE FLORIDA
ARCE FLORIDA
ARCE FLORIDA

A part of a studio apartment, this tiny u-shaped kitchen has an open design. What it lacks in space, it more than makes up for with the panoramic view of the rolling hills and the city in the valley.

​Eclectic blue

Kitchen Shreya Bhimani Designs Eclectic style kitchen Blue warm,eclectic,modern,kitchen,utility,prints
Shreya Bhimani Designs

Kitchen

Shreya Bhimani Designs
Shreya Bhimani Designs
Shreya Bhimani Designs

The soothing blue cabinets that perfectly match the shade on the blue-and-white walls tiles come together beautifully in this eclectic kitchen to present a charming space that blends the old with the new.


​Lemon meringue

Modern Style Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Modern Style Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Another small kitchen, this one gives its plain white u-shaped layout a noticeable element through a bright splash of lemon yellow on walls.

​Bright miniature

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Designing a tiny kitchen with very little space for moving around is always a challenge, but this design makes it seem effortless with the use of warm coffee tones, clever ceiling lighting that adds brightness and a mirrored finish on a few pull-out drawers that reflect the light and space, distracting from its miniature size.

Rustic warmth

Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

We find the unmatched warmth of brick walls a striking feature in this rustic kitchen. The brick perfectly contrasts the dark counter top and the shiny steel fume extractor and cooking ranges.

​Modern stunner

kitchen A Mans Creation Modern kitchen
A Mans Creation

kitchen

A Mans Creation
A Mans Creation
A Mans Creation

The addition of a layer of mocha to the white and steel minimalist theme elevates this modern kitchen from standard to superior.

​Chef’s theatre

DEPARTAMENTO EN LAS LOMAS, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style kitchen
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

This open-plan kitchen uses a combination of black, white, steel and wood finishes that present a typical modern design. However, it’s the placement of the stove and the hood facing the dining counter that caught our eye – perfect for watching the chef in action!

​Charming country-style

ethnic kitchen ZERO9 Country style kitchen
ZERO9

ethnic kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Some kitchens lift one’s spirits through the use of warm colours and homely accessories. This charming kitchen achieves it through the bright yellow tiles, wooden cabinets and open shelves displaying colourful crockery.

​Snow white

​Квартира в современном стиле с акцентами скандинавского., Бюро9 - Екатерина Ялалтынова Бюро9 - Екатерина Ялалтынова Minimalist kitchen Grey
Бюро9—Екатерина Ялалтынова

Бюро9 - Екатерина Ялалтынова
Бюро9—Екатерина Ялалтынова
Бюро9 - Екатерина Ялалтынова

This kitchen represents pristine beauty with its all-white look. The grey upholstery on the stools at the eat-in counter provides a touch of relief.

​Modern romantic

COZINHAS PEQUENAS, Craft-Espaço de Arquitetura Craft-Espaço de Arquitetura Colonial style kitchen MDF White
Craft-Espaço de Arquitetura

Craft-Espaço de Arquitetura
Craft-Espaço de Arquitetura
Craft-Espaço de Arquitetura

Set in a colonial-style home, this kitchen manages to carry off modern cabinets and appliances with the pastel green wall and white mini-blinds tying together the two styles perfectly.

​Minimalist warmth

041軽井沢Mさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style kitchen Ceramic White
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

Usually, minimalist style kitchens are sophisticated, but lack warmth. In this one, the view of the greenery from the window as well as the wood finish on the open counter top adds a warm ambiance.

​Modern art

Dom Artystów, Formea Studio Formea Studio Scandinavian style kitchen Glass Blue
Formea Studio

Formea Studio
Formea Studio
Formea Studio

A perfect example of how artistic detailing can elevate a kitchen from plain to stunning, this Scandinavian-style all-white kitchen uses shades of blue geometric prints on the wall and floor tiles to break the monotony.

​Wood textures

Квартира в ЖК Андерсен / Apartment in residential complex Andersen , Студия дизайна Марии Губиной Студия дизайна Марии Губиной Scandinavian style kitchen Beige
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной

Студия дизайна Марии Губиной
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной

Another modern kitchen with straight lines in its design and muted brown and white shades contrasted by steel fixtures, the use of a grainy laminates on the cabinet doors adds texture to an otherwise two-dimensional look.

​Bright sunshine

CASA UVIÑA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style kitchen Wood Brown
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

The yellow-brown tiles and cabinets contrasted by white add to the brightness of this kitchen, which has ample natural light. The sunshine yellow table cloth on the round table in the centre of the kitchen adds to the effect.

For seeing some more lovely kitchen layouts, view 20 Beautiful Kitchen Layouts to Copy.

6 colours suitable for the bedroom walls
Which of these designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


