A beautiful family home in Jaipur

Jaipur, the capital of the Indian desert state of Rajasthan, draws countless tourists every year with its rich history and colourful culture. And amidst the majestic forts and palaces that dot Jaipur’s landscape, we came across a grand house of lofty proportions. This abode not only stuns with its stylish exteriors, but also delights with lavish arty touches and elegant designs once you venture inside. Sober but chic neutral hues accentuate the pattern play you will get to notice in almost every room. And the overall contemporary ambiance of this residence will leave you asking for more, even after we complete the tour. So read on to see how the architects at Spaces Architects@ka have infused this home with a regal spirit that coexists peacefully with modern times.
The slightly more informal family space is a black and white design wonder adorned with a velveteen couch, an elegant chaise lounge with patterned cushions, and a couple of futuristic chairs, all set around a plush rug and a snazzy, layered coffee table. Quirky concealed lighting across the false ceiling, customised patterned panels behind the couch, and the random smattering of round mirrors add pizzazz and luxury to the space.
Concrete, stone, chrome, glass and wood have come together intriguingly to create a structure which inspires and enthrals. The distinctness of each texture bonds cohesively with each other for a layered building rendered with sharp lines and angles. The beautifully paved approach with ground lights, the slightly curving flight of stairs leading to the porch, the lively potted greens and the careful detailing around every corner make this house a stunner.
The formal living space enjoys the presence of a stylish glass wall in wooden frame and a false ceiling decked with unique patterned panels. The cream and brown setting flaunts a majestic sofa with an ornate backrest and a circular coffee table echoing the same pattern play. A lone vintage style chair lends a dash of red here, while the wall decor items glow in their golden glory.
A glass-topped table flanked by trendy yet lavish chairs with crisscross patterns on their backs deck the dining space of the home. This arrangement is conveniently close to the open kitchen, and shines under the classy false ceiling. The mirror with the ornate golden frame and the crystal chandelier contribute to the grandeur of this area.
The quirkily shaped bed takes the centre stage in this bedroom accompanied by side tables which hold lamps with uniquely curving bases. Dashes of gold add glamour to the black and white bedding, while the patterned rug looks extremely futuristic and abstract. The bedroom is equipped with large windows, all fitted with sleek blinds that control the amount of sunlight flooding the space during daytime.
Put together in sophisticated shades of white, grey and black, this bathroom is a concoction of sleek and trendy fixtures, gleaming surfaces, and aesthetically pleasing designs. The cabinet under the sink has a unique slatted surface and caters to storage needs effectively. And we love how the austere but stylish space has come to life with the stunning red and pink flowers floating in the tub, ready to regale you with a spa-like experience.
This bathroom celebrates the timeless union of black and white, yin and yang. Bold stripes dominate the wall holding the curvy sinks and modish glossy cabinets, while the convoluted pattern on the ceiling arrests the eye effortlessly. Even the mirrors come with exquisite black floral patterns along their edges for a luxurious and exclusive appearance.
Customized and creative designs, sleek and gleaming surfaces, stunning pattern play and the masterful blend of simple colours have taken this Jaipur home to the heights of designer delight.