A beautiful family home in Jaipur

This bathroom celebrates the timeless union of black and white, yin and yang. Bold stripes dominate the wall holding the curvy sinks and modish glossy cabinets, while the convoluted pattern on the ceiling arrests the eye effortlessly. Even the mirrors come with exquisite black floral patterns along their edges for a luxurious and exclusive appearance.

Customized and creative designs, sleek and gleaming surfaces, stunning pattern play and the masterful blend of simple colours have taken this Jaipur home to the heights of designer delight. Take another tour for more ideas - A Breathtaking Bungalow in Hyderabad.