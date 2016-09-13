Treat for Eyes: House from Bellary

Today, we dare to bring you a two storey house from Bellary, Karnataka that represents you a definition of class and modernity at its best. The house that is designed by professional Hasta Architects, the house has two bedrooms, one kids room, a living room, a small Mandir and a grand hallway.

Right from its balcony to the entry gate, we find everything perfectly organised and decorated. The focal point of the house is its entrance route where you will feel delighted to enter the house. The most impressive part is that the house has its share of greenery and nature within its boundaries and thus, you enjoy the modern yet healthy living experience.