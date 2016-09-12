A Simple Apartment with Vibrant Surprises in Thane

In the intensely cosmopolitan city of Thane in Maharashtra, we will take a tour of Mr. Gunjan Sharma’s chic apartment today. Adorned with contemporary furniture and smart lights, this home’s attraction lies in the manner it accentuates lively colours and gleaming surfaces. Cosy textures ensure comfort in every room, while simple designs cater to functional needs. You should particularly watch out for the dazzling entrance, the fashionable master bedroom and the funky kid’s bedroom. Rendered by the talented architects at Unique Designers & Architects, this residence will inspire you in more ways than one.
The solid dark wooden door is a rich, gleaming affair decked with rows of neat golden squares for a glamorous appeal. And it is duly accompanied by a tall and exotic nameplate, which flaunts a black upper half with arty detailing and a lower half adorned with pebbles.
The feature wall that holds the TV and the sleek console unit is a burnt orange affair, and adds a colourful touch to the living area. The sofa is cosy and fitted with faux leather upholstery with glossy finishing. It also complements the silvery drapes flanking the patterned white drapes nicely. We love how a corner of the modish coffee table and the top of the side table are combinations of four squares filled with differently coloured pebbles. These along with the plush red rug and the flower vase in the corner make for a vibrant feel here.
The glass-topped dining table comes with a stylish slatted frame and chairs which have quirky slatted backs. But what really add pizzazz to the dining space are the vertical patterns on the wall, which really look unique. Leafy prints on the curtains, a colourful painting and a bunch of gorgeous flowers brighten up the space too.
We were floored by the circular backlit accent on the false ceiling the moment we entered the smart master bedroom. It makes the space exclusive along with the leaf green feature wall behind the bed. Warm wooden flooring adds to the cosiness factor here, while patterned satiny drapes and a vibrant bedspread contribute to the lively, sensuous ambiance.
A vibrant and lively decor spirit dominates the kid’s bedroom through the fun blue feature wall and the animated curtains. The white floor balances the pale blue and white furniture wonderfully, while Superman rules the bedspread with all his power and energy! The study station with its sleek desk and simple shelves make work as fun as play.
The large closet in the kid’s room comes with doors which match the overall decor scheme here. The white doors look like vertical stacks of neat squares, while the blue doors reflect the beauty of a sky crowded with fleecy clouds.
Hope you enjoyed this charming and subtly arty home tour as much as we did. For more inspiration, check out another tour - A Small but Practical Studio Apartment in Mumbai.