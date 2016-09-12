An Elegant but Simple Home in Calicut, Kerala

The city of Calicut in Kerala is replete with rustic and serene charm, and a place where rich traditions are embracing the boons of modernism with elegance. It is here that we chanced upon a lavish and modern home designed by the architects at Arkitecture Studio. This sprawling abode is a heady concoction of varied elements like wood, stones, glass, and concrete, which make it a stylish and cosy place to live in. The sophisticated woodwork that fills this house along with patterned stone floors will take your breath away particularly. The rooms are spacious, tastefully furnished, dotted with bright hues and promise homely comfort. Contemporary accents have blended with traditional charm in this residence for a visual impact you won’t forget soon.
Rendered primarily in white, wooden and grey hues, the facade hints at the design delights that this house conceals on the inside. A layered look has been achieved with the help of multiple projections and the terrace on the upper storey. Stone claddings lend a subtle rustic flavour to the abode, while well-maintained grassy patches and bushes add a dash of vibrancy. We also love the white wooden beams that accentuate the glass shades over the porch, garage and a portion of the upper storey. Sleek and tall windows carved out of concrete keep the garage well-ventilated and bright. The patio is a stylish affair with black tiles popping up regularly to break the monotony of grey.
Inside, the house charms with its traditional but elegant solid wooden doors and windows. The richness and warmth of wood appear on the ceiling beams too, and infuse this space with old world charm. Don’t miss the gorgeous patterns on the marble floor. They are geometrically inspired and unique.
The L-shaped sofa almost touches the gleaming patterned floor, and is a lavish affair in bold shades of red and black. The satiny cushions ensure sheer comfort, while the striped drapes match the ensemble beautifully. A brilliantly illuminated blue stripe on the false ceiling jazzes up the wooden accents, while a strip of stones on the glossy grey wall contributes to the earthy quotient here.
Charming stone pillars and a stone wall make for an organic nook near the living room, where guests can wash their hands and feel refreshed. The floor of the nook is lined with pebbles, while a lush potted plant offers a dash of natural charm. A concrete half wall between two pillars holds a sleek wooden projection to support the trendy sink.
The expansive kitchen is essentially a combination of two rooms with a large opening and a slim counter in between them. Quite a number of people can easily work together here and move around comfortably. Sleek wooden cabinets line the walls to offer oodles of storage room, while modern chrome appliances ensure that this is a smart space to cook in. Each part of the kitchen comes with a cook top, sink, chimney and adequate counter space for prepping. The floor is especially eye-catching with its veined light-hued marble tiles interspersed with wood finish ones.
The floor in this bedroom is very much reminiscent of the kitchen floor we just saw. And it goes extremely well with the traditional, ornately carved wooden bed and the quaint closet. The latter encloses an old-fashioned but pretty mirror to help you get ready, and its panels are adorned with delicate carvings too.
Rendered entirely in premium quality wood, the staircase flaunts geometrically inspired patterns along its balustrades. The posts have been gracefully carved too, and the ornate railings find balance in the simple wooden steps.
Unique wooden accents, arty use of stones for rustic appeal, smart ceilings, and striking floors have made this house a source of sensual delight.