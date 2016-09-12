An Elegant but Simple Home in Calicut, Kerala

Rendered entirely in premium quality wood, the staircase flaunts geometrically inspired patterns along its balustrades. The posts have been gracefully carved too, and the ornate railings find balance in the simple wooden steps.

Unique wooden accents, arty use of stones for rustic appeal, smart ceilings, and striking floors have made this house a source of sensual delight. Take another tour for more ideas - Traditional Flare in a Modern Bangalore Home.