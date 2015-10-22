A striped and colourful apartment

Very much evident is the fact that the owner of this house absolutely adores colours. The architects at ‘prego sem estopa’ did realise the unending love and passion for colours, hence made an absolute masterpiece that is vividly beautiful and aesthetically very pleasing. Colours have been incorporated in plausibly every element of this house thus making it match the owner’s requirement.
Smart use of accessories has been made for making this room an absolute delight. Green lamp stands, vibrant pink flowers and green Swedish bench at the foot of the bed imbues the bedroom with serenity. You cannot miss the beautiful medley of colours created at the compact little study table which is standing tall amongst the other furnishings. This place is highly welcoming and invites you to enjoy a peaceful time in the room.
The bedroom provides a cozy and comfortable place to sleep like a baby. The alluring combination of white and green against the subtle criss cross wallpaper presents a deeply rich view. What is worth mentioning here is the intricate use of every element that helps in adding brightness and cheer to the room. The bed furniture with white wooden side tables and a broad head rest blend in seamlessly well with the interiors thus giving it a finished look.
The corridor or hallway is a beautiful amalgamation of white with perky shades of blue. The doors and partial walls are painted in white and blue for generating a vivid contrast that illuminates the whole space. Use of white furnishings like circular mirror, cabinet and sculpture adds to the brightness and cheer. The unconditional love for colours is easily evident from the use of yellow jars and green planters.
The kid’s study area is again done in a bright palette of colours. Along with the vertical nautical design, this place also incorporates the use of bright red shade that can be easily witnessed in the lampshade, love seat and the cushion covers. This playful combination of colours increases the utility of the place as it can be used as a kids play area or a study area or even as a secluded place to enjoy a book. Two adorable knitted zebra designs are beautifully mounted on the wall to give a superb effect. Every element of this area brings immense cheer and playfulness in its unique way.
The coffee table is another beautiful fusion of colours. A huge flower vase full of pink lilies elegantly rests on one side of this coy gourmet table. Pair it with fun cushions and condiments stand for a sumptuous meal together with friends and family. Inclusion of green apples and green hard cover book shows the high level of efforts taken by the designers to make it a perfect colourful abode.
The living space is in unison with the hallway. This room attains its fairy landscape from the addition of white curtains and immaculately designed white cupboards that lend a beautiful contrast against blue stripes and vivid cushions.
This picture-perfect house is indeed a beautiful palette of bright shades and perky emotions. If you are fond of colours too, here's another ideabook you cannot afford to miss : The most colourful and vibrant house.