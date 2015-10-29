A penthouse full of style.

A warm and cozy bedroom is designed for the boys. This place has three single beds lined in parallel that imparts a feeling of discipline and freedom. The vibrant bed linen with contrasting pillows sing a melodious tune with the light and subtle interiors. You may also notice the wise placement of a feature wall and the paintings that not only present a high, low fashion, but also highlight each consecutive wall.

