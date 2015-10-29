A penthouse full of style.

Bright, colourful and attractive are the perfect acronyms for this luxurious penthouse. Just like other penthouses, this lavish residence designed by Mayra Lopes Arquitetura is also built on the top most floor, overlooking the vast unending ocean. To complement the lovely exteriors, this house has keenly adopted blue and shades of blue in its interior décor. Let us take you on a tour of this suave residence.
The dining area is located on the lower floor of the luxurious penthouse that exudes a perfectly warm aura. A round glass dining table rests boldly in the centre of the wooden hallway creating an impression of its own. A double delight is provided by surrounding glass wall that adds a contemporary feel to this area.
This couple’s bedroom comes with a beach front view. It will not make you miss those rushing tides and sand clad feet even at this height as it comes equipped with cozy and warm aqua interiors. A bright contrast of nautical lines on bed linen and blue hues makes this room an ideal place to enjoy the sweet sound of water.
A perfect afternoon retreat, this spacious terrace, patio is a place to relax and rejuvenate. It offers a spectacular view of tides gushing from the ocean towards the beach, which is surrounded by the lavish spread of green coconut trees. The blue and white cozy seating area amidst the neat topiary and a massive planter will surely spoil the child inside you.
The gourmet space is built besides the dining area and is a unique ensemble of vividly designed mosaic tiles. A rustic wooden pattern that runs all across the walls and the ceiling totally steals the show. This spacious zone offers wide kitchen cabinets and a broad platform for breakfast counter. Considering the beautiful view of the balcony and swimming pool, we believe a little overeating will not be a bad option.
A warm and cozy bedroom is designed for the boys. This place has three single beds lined in parallel that imparts a feeling of discipline and freedom. The vibrant bed linen with contrasting pillows sing a melodious tune with the light and subtle interiors. You may also notice the wise placement of a feature wall and the paintings that not only present a high, low fashion, but also highlight each consecutive wall.
The living area is designed to resemble a shack. The purposeful addition of cane furniture and cane cabinets enforces the close water presence. This spacious area is designed on minimalist terms with a lot of empty space for easy movement. The solid wooden centre table and stone finished carpet are in perfect harmony with the beige cane sofas and love seat. This living area is also equipped with a round poker table and a focus lamp that is a pure necessity especially when you are on a holiday with friends.
To say the least, this ornate residence surely makes you enjoy a ‘beach holiday’ in its true sense.