An ​apartment for a young couple

This is an incredible one-bedroom apartment designed by interior architects at Elena Art, Russia. It is an ideal dwelling residence for a young couple who prefers modern and contemporary patterns with a fusion of bright, colourful shades. The breath-taking designs will make you believe that a lot can be done in smaller areas as well. Let’s take a walk through this splendid property which is truly a treat for the eyes.
Young and cheerful, this bedroom combines the eternal favorite combination of neon green and teal blue to impart a stunning look. The cute curtains, bed spreads and pillows perfectly complement the colourful and curvaceous headrest. The room exudes a canny warmth and coziness created by subtle interiors and light toned wooden flooring. The bedroom comes loaded with few other striking features as well. The beautiful ceiling with a big centre element and scattered small LED bulbs create an illusion of a starlit sky. The compact study table and vanity along with the sliding glass doors of the walk-in closet give a finishing touch to the room.
The living room is made of creatively designed TV cabinet and L-shaped seating area. The room is designed in subtle pastel shades that highlight the ceiling and the feature wall. This place has a warmer tone pertaining to the big yellow lamp and the cozy sofa fabric. A single planter on one side adds a minimal touch of brightness and colour.
This is the most striking feature of this house. A bright wallpaper proudly rests on the feature wall and vividly displays the New York skyline. This elaborate piece of design completely transforms the room from a subtle place to a highly desirable seating area. Intricate lighting on the feature wall further enhances this splendid wonder.
From the other angle we can see a wide bookshelf spanning across the wall of the living area. This bookshelf is uniquely built over the entry door which in itself is a very rare concept. The basic idea behind this design is to combine the study area with the living room. This space saving technique makes the room look more spacious and highly utilized. Subtle lighting is assured by the use of a bunch of white light bulbs that are perfect for brightening the room with energy and positivity.
The kitchen is a stylish combination of white and red. It is a cozy and compact place with all modern appliances and devices perfectly snugged into a small area. White interiors, plain ivory wallpaper and elongated floor tiles give an ideal impression of space.
This is a private and secluded area that allows you to enjoy reading a book in the serene exteriors. White blinds provide a relief from harsh sun rays during afternoons and can be left open during mornings and evenings. This is a beautiful and judicious use of empty space that makes a dull balcony turn into an absolute haven.
