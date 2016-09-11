The Traditional Charm of a Modern House

The procurers of this house have showcased their talent in ultimate pride. There is a charm of traditional Asian houses in this villa. What took our breath away was the enchanting hallway that is epic, to say the least.
In the end, we can’t take our eyes off the magnificent hallway that is hardly seen in any other house. Hallways are considered as the most ignored part of any house, but in this house, the entire focus appears to be on the hallway.
The enchanting wall art on the front wall is breathtaking and the way it shows up in the mirror is appreciable. The creators surely deserve applauses for this beautiful creation.
This room is all about the enchanting medieval imagery. Two giant sofas stand in the living space with multicolored cushions on it. Even the marbles on the floor are adding a flavor to the entire place and they lead us to the center table with glass top.
The chandelier hanging to the ceiling is thoroughly enlightening the ceiling. To add nature’s liveliness in the room, the designers have placed beautiful rose pots on the both sides of the sofa.
The procurers of the house have clearly focused on the colors of the room and orange remains the leading palette. To complement the shade of pumpkin orange, there stands the velvet red sofas and a tiny center table.
In order to keep you cozy during the harsh winters, a sofa is situated near the fireplace. The flowery print on the side of the curtain is just perfect to have in the room. We couldn’t even miss the lights surrounding the prints done in the center of the ceiling.
The flower prints on the wall are nothing less than a medieval charm. The sage colored carpet and curtains complement well to the warm palette of the walls. To make the guests comfy, an elegant red couch is there with flower printed cushions.
The table in the middle of the room is topped with wooden textures and above it sits a glass vase holding exotic lilac flowers. There is enough room for the entire family to sit in and enjoy their favorite shows.
The entire room is soaked in the beautiful combination of warm yellow and blue. The rugged carpet cut out in the round shape takes you to a huge bed where you will love to lie down.
Chandeliers hanging to the ceiling enlighten the room in warm colors and the hanging lights on the side of the room complement the chandelier. On the side of the table stands a small flower vase where you can put your favorite flowers.
The country style bedroom here has been filled with several vibrant colors. White curtains and nets around the bed bring a sense of peace in the room. Adding to the ambiance of the room lays the carpet with white and black circles created on it.
The antique white French carved table standing by the side of the bed has a stunning flower vase seated on it. Altogether, the entire room is filled with the ethnicity of Asian charm.
The spa room of the house is something that every homeowner aspires. It is completely covered in the hues of white and turquoise. This is the perfect place to wash away the stress of the entire day.
Just like the other parts of the house, even the washroom is enveloped in white and blue. The closet and doors of the house are furnished in wooden textures making it absolutely superb. The walls on the front are carved with beautiful prints, but it looks like hanging wall paint.
While the entire room does give a calming vibe, this meditation room takes things to a whole another level with comfortable rugs, cushions, and of course, the bi painting of Lord Buddha.
