A house with geometric patterns

An engaging exterior is the key to a delightful interior. With new age design technologies and architectural sensibilities, it is now possible to shape the exteriors in the most distinctive way possible. This beautiful residence designed for Mr. Sunder Belani by famous Balan and Nambisan architects in Bangalore, India further exemplifies this concept by incorporating symmetrical geometrical patterns to make a one of its kind presence.
Engulfed in the freshness of green trees, this house has a rather soothing and calm façade that is highly welcoming and persuading. The main gate resembles that of an old school, short height fence that safely envelopes the house inside. The strategic placement of bright yellow lamps make sure to highlight every element in high vigour.
As stated above, this house is highly inspired by slender geometrical designs. At the very first instance, you can witness small and large rectangular and square shapes that majorly constitute this exceptional design. Every small detail, like the doors, windows, room structure and even the overall shape gives the illusion of a rectangle within a rectangle. The ceiling is, literally, an outstanding part of this house as it strikingly emerges out as an edgy design with sharp corners right in the front of the house.
The top view is indeed a wonderful sight to watch. The playful combination of natural green, aqua blue and white exteriors really sets the right mood. What is worth mentioning here is, the fact that a majority of the area has been utilized in making a sassy exterior with the deck and swimming pool acting as the focal point of the whole décor.
This is one among the relaxing areas of the residence which provides an uninterrupted view of the luscious lawn and the stunning swimming pool. This well-appointed space exudes a cozy vibe with comfortable cane chairs and warm lighting promoting a luxurious lounging environment. This wooden platform rests besides a glass bridge and stone benches that not only provide an elegant view but, also makes the place highly desirable.
The entrance of this residence is simple yet highly sophisticated. With wood as a protagonist here, a huge wooden door provides you a royal welcome in this heavenly abode. The sturdy look of the door is in perfect sync with the floor and the ceiling and even with the idyllic surroundings. The white exteriors further accentuate this gigantic design feature.
The top floor comes with huge French glass doors and windows that seamlessly blend the interiors with the beautiful exteriors. Even this storey comes with a mini wooden deck and rectangular garden that provides a highly soothing view of the gracious green landscape.
The stairs are an impressive conglomerate of glass, wood and sleek steps. The design, with sharp turns and slender placement, blends in well with wooden flooring and glass borders.
This house comes with a dynamic design and an engrossing vibe. It absorbs you in the beauty of shapes and patterns and makes you wonder how plain and simple shapes can construe such a stunning architectural wonder. Architecture based ideabooks are a great source of inspiration for many. For those looking for more residential designs, here's one you cannot afford to miss : A stunning home in yellow