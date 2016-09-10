18 ways to embrace patterns in your home

Right combination of colors and patterns bring liveliness and class to the region where they are used and can make even the dullest room look smart. Few people realize that mixing the right prints and patterns in home decor is as important as paying attention to matching pieces for the perfect outfit for a formal party. Depending on client's preference, interior decorators strive to create the perfect combination of patterns, prints, colors and designs by bringing together mats, furniture, objects of art and furnishings.

To have the perfect mix you should treat a room as a combination of three essential elements namely the envelope, contents and details. While component like walls, ceiling, windows and floor are part of envelope, furniture and decorative pieces are contents and details comprises of wall art, upholstery and lighting.

Here are few suggestions which you can replicate as per personal choice to combine patterns and prints with solid colors to create a perfect home that will be worthy of admiration..