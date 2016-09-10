18 ways to embrace patterns in your home

Right combination of colors and patterns bring liveliness and class to the region where they are used and can make even the dullest room look smart. Few people realize that mixing the right prints and patterns in home decor is as important as paying attention to matching pieces for the perfect outfit for a formal party. Depending on client's preference, interior decorators strive to create the perfect combination of patterns, prints, colors and designs by bringing together mats, furniture, objects of art and furnishings.
To have the perfect mix you should treat a room as a combination of three essential elements namely the envelope, contents and details. While component like walls, ceiling, windows and floor are part of envelope, furniture and decorative pieces are contents and details comprises of wall art, upholstery and lighting.
Here are few suggestions which you can replicate as per personal choice to combine patterns and prints with solid colors to create a perfect home that will be worthy of admiration..
Mixing animal prints with solid colors like purple is a tricky business but most decorators insist that a bit of natural foliage tones down the wildness. So a wall paper with lavender flowers amidst green grass and foliage looks perfect against white walls and floor and the potted plant with tiger print mat brings harmony.
The beauty of solid colors is enhanced when they are mixed with prints in complimentary colors. Here the yellow curtains with bright floral patterns on the top is flanked by purple ones and the combination is carried forward in the coverlet that has them on the outer edge. Patterned false ceiling with flower shaped light attachment adds fun to the decor.
In a room like this where wood furniture plays a prominent role it is advisable to have similar wood-grain patterns on all of them. Playful mix of striped bed furnishings in jewel tones and curtains of similar colors adds pizazz to the modern bedroom.
A vibrant gold toned wall paper as this with delicate floral patterns needs bright pops of color that are not too
overbearing. The decorator has rightly combined white windows with white chairs and added bright red candles to tone down the golden glow.
It is rare to find such a profusion of geometric patterns like the one here that gives a unique twist to the building's facade. Complimentary colors combination of gold, black, grey and brown has been used by designer The Silversea to create geometric patterns that distinguish each floor.
Once a dominant color has been selected work from that point by choosing complimentary patterns in small and large sizes that can blend to bring the room together. Here gold and cream support each other by changing roles in background and foreground to create a grand bedroom with minimalist patterns.
Polka dots and dainty white bed bring a touch of sobriety to the bright girlie room dominated by pink Hello Kitties wallpaper. When strong colors and prints form the envelop, it is best to have neutral toned contents to retain visibility.
An eclectic living room with mellow and neutral shades which would otherwise have looked ordinary gets an artistic touch with patterned room divider. Beauty of yellow false ceiling lights is enhanced by yellow peacock feather embossed on the wall depicting a beautiful mix of color and pattern.
An office requires peaceful and harmonious atmosphere to enhance work and in this home office, the neutral background give rest to mind and eyes while giving the region a clutter free look. Instead of using multiple patterns and colors only identical posters with large prints adorn the walls and comfortable metal chair with glass table completes the ensemble.
If you want to create a region that lacks prints and patterns and instead focuses on colors, then use different textures to create a diverse effect. The dominant feature in this living room may be the blue textured wall with enormous clock, but the offwhite L shaped sofa is no less important with an eclectic mid of cushions in different shades and textures.
When using a versatile material like wood in a country kitchen one has to keep note of wood-grain patterns as they have a mood of their own. As several varieties of wood have been used here, care has been taken to see that their grains are subtle to prevent chaos of patterns. The counter and walls are made out of natural stone to retain a sense of harmony and warmth.
An entertainment center with wow effect by careful juxtapoxation of dark patterns against dark solids against
neutral background of white walls.
The sheer magnificence of this artistic corridor running across the house from front door to the staircase shows how simplicity is the key to achieving the best out of patterns and colors. Contrasting floral patterns on neutral background here adds verve and beauty to the entire corridor.
The set up of country style floral cushions against the rough wall and paisley grey throw adds light to the to an otherwise plain white bed and bed cover. Grey floor rug with large square patterns intermixing with each other forms a delicate partnership with the paisley grey patterned throw in the room of neutral tones.
Who would have thought that natural patterns on stones can be used to create a entrancing space like this shower area. While the sides have floral tiles set in a semi-circle around a yellow ceiling, the floor is made up of green marble stones encircled by red standstone.
Traditional large floral pattern has turned an ordinary verandah to a magical place as it is flanked by natural stone border. Plain tiles across the open region of the veranda ensure that attention is focused on blue and red carpet-like tiles.
If this is your first exercise in mixing patterns and colors then it best to start by keeping neutral colors as background and enlivening them with simple patterns. The curtains are a clever mix of background colors and jewel toned cushions sparkle against neutral sofas. Dark grain patterns on wood furniture and wall-frames add glow to the living room of multiple shades.
When you are planning to use dark colors and patterns in a single room then try to use different shades of the same color to maintain harmony like this bedroom which has used different shades of dark green.The white bed-covers set the perfect contrast for both plain and patterned cushions and pillows.
Now that you know hat to embrace patterns it is time we also taught you how to Mix and match—combining patterns.