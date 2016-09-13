A colonial home with colorful simplicity

The final feature that we want to highlight is one of the main attractions in the house. While rooftop pools might be wasted in some months during the year in other regions, it’s a perfect addition to a home in Merida, where the weather is hot and sultry throughout. There’s no better place to end our tour than in the most relaxing place in the house.

While the colonial beauty of its exteriors brings a striking introduction to this lovely home, it’s the finer artistic details such as wall art, mosaic tiles and lighting that help to put together a perfect home that mixes heritage with modernity in its design, making it unique.

To see another colonial home, view A Colonial House in Green.