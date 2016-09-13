A colonial home with colorful simplicity

It’s not often that one comes across a home that beautifully blends the old with the new. Today, in our homify 360° story, we take you on a tour of one such colonial home in Merida, Mexico. Designed by Cervera Sanchez Architects, this home has been restored without compromising on its historical beauty. Indoors, the upgrade of the interiors brings together colour and elegance to present a lovely home with many small details that make a big difference.
The bedroom in the upper level showcases the clever design that effortlessly brings together the old and the new. It features a mosaic tiled carpet in the centre of the cement flooring. The old colonial-style wooden doors that operate independently at the top and bottom add another traditional element, whereas the modern art on the wall and the aluminium-framed glass sliding window, which presents views of the terrace area, introduce elements of modernity.
When the owners approached the architects for restoring the home, they wanted to retain the existing colonial façade. As can be seen, a fresh coat of soothing blue is all that was needed to give the exterior a face lift while retaining the charming old features that make it merge into the city, which is known for its rich colonial heritage.
The first point of entry, the hall, is designed for socializing. We love the mosaic carpet of colourful patterned floor tiles that have been restored to perfection. It helps to retain a piece of the original heritage of this home. With ample natural light and an array of tranquil modern paintings adding a splash of colour to the walls, the room has a warm and welcoming ambiance, helping to create a memorable first impression on visitors.
Just outside the entrance hall, linking it to the rest of the house, is an internal courtyard that floods natural light into the home through the use of a modern skylight. The covered glass roof makes it like an all-weather patio – a nice place to relax in the sunshine.
Next, we move into the spacious open kitchen that has been upgraded with all essential modern features, including an island counter and a fume extractor, without completely eliminating its rustic old-world feel. The minimalist white walls and grey flooring get a splash of bright contrast from the colourful mosaic tiles over the countertop as well as underneath the base of the island.
The dining table too is placed on a traditional tiled carpet mosaic in the floor beside the open kitchen. The room is almost monochromatic, except for the bright painting on one of the walls. In addition to having a view of the second inner courtyard in the home, it also presents glimpses of the unique cement stairway leading to the upper floor, where the private spaces as well as the terrace is located.
The design of the staircase is one of the stunning features of this home. Viewed from the dining room, the arch of the supporting wall of the stairway resembles a modern sculpture.
The final feature that we want to highlight is one of the main attractions in the house. While rooftop pools might be wasted in some months during the year in other regions, it’s a perfect addition to a home in Merida, where the weather is hot and sultry throughout. There’s no better place to end our tour than in the most relaxing place in the house.
While the colonial beauty of its exteriors brings a striking introduction to this lovely home, it’s the finer artistic details such as wall art, mosaic tiles and lighting that help to put together a perfect home that mixes heritage with modernity in its design, making it unique.
