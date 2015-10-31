5 stunning bookshelf designs

In today’s technologically knowledgeable and environmentally aware world, many people have electronic reading devices. These are a practical and convenient way of reading. Just pop one in your bag, and a library of books are at your fingertips. Although there are some times when the smell and touch of a real book is what is desired. Over the course of our lives we will undoubtedly acquire a collection of much loved books. The titles that touched an emotion or inspired a life change. We want to see these books, like a work of art on the wall. The challenge is to find a bookcase to house these books that will fit into the the space and style of our home.

Here are 10 examples of contemporary and traditional bookcases ideas. There are bookcases for the avid book collector, the minimalist or the children. There is bound to be a bookcase for all of the much loved books and novels that suits every situation.