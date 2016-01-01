Elegant chandeliers to brighten up the new year

Welcome the new year this year in a unique fashion by lighting up your home with chandeliers of every hue and shade. People who consider that chandeliers are only for opulent homes with high ceilings or hotels will be surprised when they see these elegant creations. While some of them do require slightly spacious rooms to ensure that children do not touch them, these can be installed in different parts of the house to make it look bright and welcoming for guests. So get ready to welcome the new year in full prosperity.
Contemporary design and elegant layout make these pendant shaped chandeliers the ideal lighting choice for candlelight dinners. Its simple pendant design is referred to as Manola and is fashioned out of metal with three tiers of four lights each placed at different angles in sequence. Place it above the dining table for candlelight dinners or in the library for concentrated brightness that is ideal for reading and it is likely to prove its utility in both locations.
The elongated rectangular fiber body may seem a little daunting at first but then the gaze is immediately arrested by shiny crystals black and white glass beads hanging from this mesmerizing drop down chandelier. Balanced with a strong metal bar and supported by metal wires fixed to the roof this chandelier is ideal for a large bathroom as this contraption will provide enough light for every section. Brightness of the powerful LED lights within the enclosure will be enhanced with white and black glass beads hanging down.
The new year is a time for showing off wealth and prosperity and what else can showcase it better than a golden chandelier decorated with precious stones? Hang this one in the patio for gasps of admiration from guests and family alike. This hand made dome shaped chandelier of metal has been painted a lovely shade of gold and given a contemporary Indian tone with artistic band of colorful glass beads on its surface. White insides of the golden globe creates a bright pool of light on the table of traditional decorations that also has small crystals peeping mischievously from the bottom.
The artful use of chrome, glass and metal has created this beauty that does justice to its surroundings be it a high domed roof or a low ceiling room with jacquard furnishings. Shaped like a drop down flower with myriad metal wisps and petals of glass its design is spread across five chrome lines sprouting out from the main center. To give a unique look to the chandelier and make it different from contemporaries of similar genre, its designers have installed tiny lights on the glass petals which makes it the right kind of lighting arrangement for this festival season.
Looking to surprise your critics? Then this ultramarine piece of crystal will be enough to make them dumbstruck with its sheer class and elegance. Enchanting crystal pieces are structured together in a classic design that can be placed anywhere in the house to add a touch of mystery. Opulence of this elegant roof décor will make even the most ordinary corner of a home beautiful and smart.
Extravagant Italian chandelier with opulent porcelain bulb holder epitomizes the gaiety of this festival of lights. Ostentatious, opulent and elegant would be appropriate adjectives for this huge chandelier created painstakingly out of beautifully crafted porcelain bowls, crystals and gold embellishments. The mix of white and gold harks back to colonial era and brings back images of ballrooms and people dressed in fine silks and suits.
Looking for soothing and unusual lighting arrangement in the midst of all the bright lights around you? Then get these crescent shaped hanging lamps that look like small moons hanging in the darkness. Light one or several others together as desired for the desired effect and brightness within the room, though these are best for hanging at different levels around a staircase or along a long corridor.
Fashioned out of driftwood this drop down rustic chandelier could be perfect for corridors and backyards to light up dark corners. The short metal handle that works like a roof fixture will keep it firmly in place and candle shaped light holders glow merrily. This sturdy chandelier is unusual and perfect for outdoors as it is not likely to get stolen !
This breathtaking bespoke chandelier may appear whimsical at first but on a closer anyone will be entranced by the intricate curls of metal and lavender wisteria glass flowers designed by Neil Wilkins. Twirling bunches of wisteria numbering 30 in all are interspersed by stainless steel tendrils and together with solid glass and metal base form the complete chandelier. Soft tones of this creation make this an ideal light fitting for pastel toned bedroom