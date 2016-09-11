A Small and Colourful Bangalore Home

The stunning wall decor facing the bed is essentially an arty cluster of numerous small, round mirrors held together by a delicate metal frame. It takes care of the bedroom’s aesthetic quotient, while a sleek bank of closets cater to storage needs. The dressing nook pleases the eye with its large mirror, sleek drawers and a petite stool.

Vibrant colours, arty decor accents, contemporary designs, and quirky touches have helped this Bangalore home stand out charmingly.