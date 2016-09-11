A Small and Colourful Bangalore Home

Creatively rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Ghar360, this 4bhk independent house is a modern and artistic affair which promises stylish urban living. Situated in Rajeshwari Nagar in the technologically thriving city of Bangalore, the home delights with colourful touches, sleek designs, chic and comfy furnishing, and hints of quirk. You will also get to admire unique surprises like filigree accents, striking mirrors and jazzy lighting once we begin the tour. Read on to study the abode from closer quarters.
The home theatre has been neatly accommodated by a sleek and simple wooden unit facing the sofa. The unit resembles an inverted C, and contrasts the beige wall in a sophisticated manner.
Vibrant touches of teal and lemony yellow make this stylish living space look bright and snazzy. The simple but elegant couches are cosy, and the coffee table is a unique wood and glass affair which stands on a grey rug to hold the decor together. The quirky open shelf on the right side holds books in its angular niches, while the trendy wallpaper is peppered with teal for a smart appearance. Framed photos depicting breathtaking landscapes add pizzazz to the living space too. Also, don’t miss how sheer white drapes along with a chequered metal partition separate the living area delicately from the dining space.
On the other side of the metal partition and flowing drapes is the modish dining area. Here, the table is a gleaming and sleek black and chrome affair, with stylish white chairs surrounding it for chic contrast. But what took our breath away is the gorgeous filigree work on the wooden portion of the prayer room wall just beyond the table. The door of the prayer room is a latticed structure, and it goes beautifully with the filigree for an artistic effect.
The media room floored us with the jazzy panels featuring intertwining threads of light on the walls. The wooden and beige ambiance reaches a new height of style with these panels, and the quirky coffee table with its elliptical contours. The plush leather sofa and the yellow rug promise oodles of comfort while you unwind and watch TV.
A generous dollop of bright sunny yellow has jazzed up the simple but elegant quarters of the master bedroom. The light-hued wooden bed comes with sleek and trendy side tables, which hold pretty and quaint lamps for a romantic atmosphere. And the vibrant wall above the headboard features black and white artworks for unique visual appeal. We also love the chequered wooden frames of the windows here, while the dark floor offers an earthy touch to ground all elements nicely.
The stunning wall decor facing the bed is essentially an arty cluster of numerous small, round mirrors held together by a delicate metal frame. It takes care of the bedroom’s aesthetic quotient, while a sleek bank of closets cater to storage needs. The dressing nook pleases the eye with its large mirror, sleek drawers and a petite stool.
Vibrant colours, arty decor accents, contemporary designs, and quirky touches have helped this Bangalore home stand out charmingly.