Mandir or prayer area is an integral part of most Indian homes and since days of yore people had a separate area in the house designated for carrying out ritualistic practices. Depending on their economic status people decorate their mandirs with marble, colorful lights, carved wood panels and even precious metals like gold and silver.
If you are wondering how to make mandir at home, here are few ready-made mandir designs created by interior designers that can redefine your prayer area and enhance the devotional spirit.
If you are not the overly ritualistic type then a simple mandir design in wall unit can serve the purpose of invoking the almighty when you feel like it. This all white wall unit has sizable space for marble statues of Krishna and Radha that is set within the center and for lighting lamps and incense. The wall-unit has been set within a timber pillar and has drawers and cabinet below the granite pedestal to form a trendy and simple mandir.
If your family has believers of multiple faiths then this form of creative prayer room can be most accommodating. Pretty wallpaper adds charm to the small room which has sufficient space to seat two to three people and multiple prayer articles to help the faithful carry out their rituals. Traditional brass lamps flanking the twin stools add an aura of peaceful harmony to the beautiful mandir.
The colors orange and yellow are considered auspicious and this mandir is positively glowing with these tones. Back light behind signage and decorative paper bring a stunning effect to this festive mandir and there is an ethereal aura around the pictures and idols of gods and goddesses. This decor shows how clever lighting can enhance the beauty of an ordinary room.
This mandir has been built like a traditional temple with marble flooring, carved door, and altar built into the wall with idols set on the pedestal. Beautiful columns carved out of stone flank the idol and add an old worldly charm to the region. The traditional mandir room has a beautiful chandelier that matches color scheme of the region and casts a flowerly pattern on the roof.
Several families have the tradition of sectioning off a part of the kitchen as a prayer area if there are no empty rooms in the house that can be dedicated for prayer and meditation. You can do a similar exercise by closing off storage area of a vast kitchen like this and setting up a wall unit with drawers and display areas to arrange a neat mandir. The room is small but spacious enough to set up a prayer mat for meditation and prayers.
When you have a spacious area as this it is best to take complete advantage by building step-style pedestal along the wall to accommodate all the family idols and also leave sufficient space to keep lamps and utensils. If you can spare the expense then this special effect wall can also be created with artistic glass and lights to have a delightful mandir in your house.
Looking for wooden mandir ideas? Here is your answer. This mandir comprises of two wide wooden shelves with drawers built into the dining room alcove. Soft lights and the tiny bell are perfect for the private prayer area cordoned off by a pair of unobtrusive curtains.
If you are particular about creating a proper pedestal with enough space to stock all the paraphernalia associated with ritualistic prayer then this is custom made colorful mandir created by The Silversea it the perfect solution. Glowing artistic plaque provides a perfect backdrop for a small mandir created from closing off the corridor's dead end and setting up marble pedestal with drawers as storage area.
When you have the pleasure of dedicating an entire room to prayer then let your creativeness show. We see before us the marble counter stretching across an entire wall with wooden cabinets for storage. The prayer section itself is spread across pedestals on two levels and a pavilion created above it like a temple. This lavish mandir design can be custom made with design and color of your choice.
Space constraints in cities forces even wealthy families to create the mandir or pooja room in an unconventional area. Here the prayer area has been created in a wall niche but a traditional marble mandir encircled by black and gold frame on the wall brings harmony to the home. The intricate hand carved mandir has niches below the pedestal to keep pooja items while the pedestal displays idols.
Interested in mandir designs and have space constraints? Do explore 10 mandir designs for small Indian homes.
Are you wondering how to make pooja mandir at home? Here is a well-designed unit. This beautiful mandir has been constructed with plywood and is white, which further helps to amplify the serene ambience. Also, the small shelves incorporated in it provide ample space for keeping idols of god, and the bottom cabinet is sufficient for storing prayer accessories. Moreover, the spotlights added to these shelves assist in creating a mystic charm.
A small section of the house has been used to create this simple and elegant mandir. What instantly catches the eye is the illuminating backdrop that contributes to producing a pleasing ambience. On the sides of the backdrop are compact shelves for keeping small idols and also, the two-layered pedestals offer a proper space for placing prayer accessories and large-sized idols. Furthermore, the two curtains provide the required privacy.