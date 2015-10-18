Unique ideas to decorate your home with planters

This is a beautiful use of planters that not only makes the interiors, beautiful but also the exteriors. You can line up different sizes of planters in your desired design or pattern. Pair the planters with matching or contrasting furniture to lighten up the entire place. You could also create a colored theme using the planters with single color tone, but different color shades and at the same time using flowering plants like bougainvilleas etc.

