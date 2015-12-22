​Safe home designs for children

Make sure to keep all your expensive chinaware and glassware away from kids. Kids get attracted towards perky designs and unique shapes. This is the reason why crockery should be kept out of their reach. Try to place them on the lower shelves of the locked cabinets and fill the upper shelves with fiber and plastic. These are just a few ideas to make the house a safe place for your toddler. Browse through the homify website for more such tips.

Looking to refurbish your kitchen ? Don't forget to checkout this awesome ideabook on Modern tiles for a contemporary kitchen