​Safe home designs for children

Taking care of a toddler and ensuring safety is the most crucial aspect for new parents as they just can’t take their eyes off their kid. The toddler tends to move around the entire house with this new found independence and thus should be saved and protected from harmful and unfriendly things. At this time, parents need to make sure there are no pointed objects around the house. Homify brings you few tips and advices on how to make your house safe for toddlers.
A toddler does not know what is a bin and what it contains. He/she generally gets excited by the numerous contents of the bin and would try to explore it further. They tend to empty the bin upside down, hence creating a havoc for the parents. Concealed bins or covered bins are an easy way to avoid this clutter. You can conceal the bins in your modular kitchen, inside the cabinets. This way kids do not get to know about the bins which is a big relief for the parents.
The sharpness of a knife makes it a cardinal threat to the kids. Always make sure to store knives in a concealed environment. Do not go for those swanky kitchen shelf knife stands when you have toddlers around. Instead, place knives in the knife cabinet. Buy organizers and lay them in the drawers for easy differentiation of the knives. This will not only help you choose the desired knife easily, but will also let you know if one knife goes missing.
Toddlers get the most fascinated with wires and cords. Therefore, these things should be kept at bay. Toddlers tend to play around with these cables which unfortunately have even proved fatal for some of them. Homify brings you ideas where you can hide wires or at least make it out of the range of your toddler thus saving him from injuries. A concealed table like such will store all your wired devices in one place without making the toddler aware about it.
Flooring plays a vital part, especially when there are kids around. As a toddler is new to walking, he tends to fall more number of times than the steps he takes. For this reason, the flooring of the house should be soft and smooth. You should avoid using slippery marble or tiled flooring to avoid injuries and bruises. Carpet flooring works the best in these conditions. Also, the use of loose carpets and rugs should be avoided as they could trip over them. If you have rugs, try to fix them with stoppers for the ease of walking.
A kitchen is the most dangerous part of the house when it comes to kids and toddlers. You need to fix and secure all the devices and appliances as your toddler might want to try a few of them! The microwave and oven are usually built out of their reach, but one thing that fascinates the toddlers is the fridge. This holds a high level of threat as it has several items that should not be consumed by kids. It also has glass and ceramic bowls, which if broken can cause serious injuries. For securing the fridge, make sure to add a child lock. Also, make it a point to store heavier items at a lower level so that your child does not get hurt.
Always opt for closed bookshelves as shown in this picture. Exposed bookshelves are a potential threat to the kids as books might fall and hurt your toddler. Many children use open bookshelves as climbing frame. To avoid this fiasco, go for closed bookshelves with inbuilt locks.
Often kids try to break free in the kitchen and tend to touch various items in your pantry. So make a note that when you have toddlers around, go for closed cabinets with heavy doors and inbuilt locks. Designed by Maple & Gray, kitchen planners in Berkshire, UK, this closed cabinet helps to save your child from non-consumable items and also prevents them from coming in contact with glass bottles and other essentials.
Make sure to keep all your expensive chinaware and glassware away from kids. Kids get attracted towards perky designs and unique shapes. This is the reason why crockery should be kept out of their reach. Try to place them on the lower shelves of the locked cabinets and fill the upper shelves with fiber and plastic. These are just a few ideas to make the house a safe place for your toddler. Browse through the homify website for more such tips.
